Rusty Hickman Wins WSS Australian Open Prelminary Feature at Brisbane

World Series Sprintcars
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, AU
Friday January 4, 2018
Qualifying:
1. V42 – Jye O’Keefe, 12.059
2. N53 – Jessie Attard, 12.199
3. Q17 – Luke Oldfield, 12.288
4. Q36 – Mitchell Gee, 12.954
5. V40 – Rusty Hickman, 12.369
6. Q78 – Andrew Corbet, 12.371
7. V25 – Jack Lee, 12.375
8. Q5 – Peter Lack, 12.924
9. W17 – James McFadden, 12.492
10. V35 – Jamie Veal, 12.444
11. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle, 12.630
12. USA1s – Logan Schuchart, 12.459
13. USA15 – Donny Schatz, 12.478
14. T22 – Jock Goodyer, 12.767
15. USA99 – Carson Macedo, 12.558
16. Q54 – Randy Morgan, 12.558
17. Q83 – Steven Lines, 12.576
18. Q59 – Kevin Titman, 12.734
19. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh, 12.586
20. V55 – Brooke Tatnell, 12.597
21. W14 – Jason Pryde, 12.740
22. NQ42 – Brent Aprile, 12.872
23. W2 – Kerry Madsen, 12.654
24. S19 – Brad Keller, 12.694
25. NQ8 – Tony Wynne, 13.108
26. W97 – Mitchell Wormall, 13.126
27. Q77 – Jayden Peacock, 12.769
28. NQ10 – Tim Farrell, 13.403
29. NT9 – Danny Porter, 12.820
30. NQ5 – Danny Reidy, 12.844
31. Q88 – Ryan McNamara, 13.011
32. Q75 – Darren Jensen, 13.204
33. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann, 13.220
34. N56 – Michael Saller, 13.233
35. Q32 – Mitch Gowland, 13.236
36. Q4 – David Whell, 13.374
37. Q3 – Clem Hoffmans, 13.396
38. Q56 – Sean Rose, 13.633
Heat Race #1:
1. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
2. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
3. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
4. Q83 – Steven Lines
5. S19 – Brad Keller
6. V35 – Jamie Veal
7. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
8. Q54 – Randy Morgan
9. V25 – Jack Lee
10. Q75 – Darren Jensen
11. NQ10 – Tim Farrell
12. Q32 – Mitch Gowland
13. Q59 – Kevin Titman
Heat Race #2:
1. Q5 – Peter Lack
2. W14 – Jason Pryde
3. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
4. NT9 – Danny Porter
5. W2 – Kerry Madsen
6. N53 – Jessie Attard
7. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
8. USA1s – Logan Schuchart
9. USA99 – Carson Macedo
10. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann
11. Q4 – David Whell
12. Q56 – Sean Rose
13. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
Heat Race #3:
1. Q36 – Mitchell Gee
2. T22 – Jock Goodyer
3. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
4. Q88 – Ryan McNamara
5. USA15 – Donny Schatz
6. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
7. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
8. V40 – Rusty Hickman
9. W17 – James McFadden
10. N56 – Michael Saller
11. Q3 – Clem Hoffmans
12. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
Heat Race #4:
1. Q59 – Kevin Titman
2. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
3. NT9 – Danny Porter
4. W2 – Kerry Madsen
5. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
6. USA99 – Carson Macedo
7. USA15 – Donny Schatz
8. V25 – Jack Lee
9. Q75 – Darren Jensen
10. Q54 – Randy Morgan
11. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
12. Q32 – Mitch Gowland
13. NQ10 – Tim Farrell
Heat Race #5:
1. Q25 – Andrew Scheuerle
2. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
3. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
4. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
5. Q5 – Peter Lack
6. V35 – Jamie Veal
7. USA1s – Logan Schuchart
8. W17 – James McFadden
9. Q2 – Brent Kratzmann
10. Q4 – David Whell
11. Q56 – Sean Rose
12. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
13. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
Heat Race #6:
1. Q88 – Ryan McNamara
2. T22 – Jock Goodyer
3. Q83 – Steven Lines
4. N53 – Jessie Attard
5. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
6. N56 – Michael Saller
7. V40 – Rusty Hickman
8. W14 – Jason Pryde
9. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
10. Q3 – Clem Hoffmans
11. S19 – Brad Keller
12. Q36 – Mitchell Gee
B-Main:
1. W17 – James McFadden
2. W2 – Kerry Madsen
3. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
4. Q5 – Peter Lack
5. Q59 – Kevin Titman
6. Q78 – Andrew Corbet
7. S19 – Brad Keller
8. NQ42 – Brent Aprile
9. NT9 – Danny Porter
10. Q54 – Randy Morgan
11. N56 – Michael Saller
12. W14 – Jason Pryde
13. NQ8 – Tony Wynne
14. Q88 – Ryan McNamara
15. Q75 – Darren Jensen
Feature:
1. V40 – Rusty Hickman
2. V35 – Jamie Veal
3. W17 – James McFadden
4. USA15 – Donny Schatz
5. N53 – Jessie Attard
6. Q83 – Steven Lines
7. W2 – Kerry Madsen
8. USA1s – Logan Schuchart
9. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
10. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
11. USA99 – Carson Macedo
12. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
13. Q5 – Peter Lack
14. T22 – Jock Goodyer
15. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
16. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
17. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
18. V25 – Jack Lee
Midget Cars
Qualifying:
1. 6 – Darren Vine, 14.265
2. 89A – Scott Doyle, 14.450
3. Q89 – Rusty Whittaker, 14.461
4. 3 – Mitchell Rooke, 14.473
5. 11 – Charlie Brown, 14.594
6. 77 – Bodie Smith, 14.661
7. 46 – Glenn Wright, 14.828
8. 81 – Brad Dawson, 14.882
9. 67 – Riki Harrison, 15.013
10. 36 – Cal Whatmore, 15.054
11. 21 – Brad Harrison, 15.125
12. 82 – Jason Bell, 15.153
13. 45 – Tom Clauss, 15.249
14. 15 – DJ Raw, 15.272
15. 27 – Audie Malt, 15.318
16. 18 – Nathan Mathers, 15.352
17. 95 – Gavin McDowell, 15.439
18. 20 – Michael Harders, 15.823
19. 56 – Ricky Robinson, 15.894
20. 44 – Corey Stothard, 19.263
Midget Cars
1. 77 – Bodie Smith
2. 81 – Brad Dawson
3. 3 – Mitchell Rooke
4. Q89 – Rusty Whittaker
5. 11 – Charlie Brown
6. 36 – Cal Whatmore
7. 95 – Gavin McDowell
8. 82 – Jason Bell
9. 56 – Ricky Robinson
10. 6 – Darren Vine
1. 67 – Riki Harrison
2. 45 – Tom Clauss
3. 46 – Glenn Wright
4. 27 – Audie Malt
5. 18 – Nathan Mathers
6. 21 – Brad Harrison
7. 20 – Michael Harders
8. 15 – DJ Raw
9. 89A – Scott Doyle
10. 44 – Corey Stothard
1. 3 – Mitchell Rooke
2. Q89 – Rusty Whittaker
3. 46 – Glenn Wright
4. 21 – Brad Harrison
5. 77 – Bodie Smith
6. 15 – DJ Raw
7. 67 – Riki Harrison
8. 36 – Cal Whatmore
9. 18 – Nathan Mathers
1. 6 – Darren Vine
2. 89A – Scott Doyle
3. 11 – Charlie Brown
4. 82 – Jason Bell
5. 95 – Gavin McDowell
6. 20 – Michael Harders
7. 81 – Brad Dawson
8. 27 – Audie Malt
9. 45 – Tom Clauss
10. 56 – Ricky Robinson
11. 44 – Corey Stothard
1. 6 – Darren Vine
2. Q89 – Rusty Whittaker
3. 46 – Glenn Wright
4. 21 – Brad Harrison
5. 89A – Scott Doyle
6. 11 – Charlie Brown
7. 67 – Riki Harrison
8. 82 – Jason Bell
9. 18 – Nathan Mathers
10. 27 – Audie Malt
11. 56 – Ricky Robinson
12. 95 – Gavin McDowell
13. 81 – Brad Dawson
14. 77 – Bodie Smith
15. 3 – Mitchell Rooke
16. 15 – DJ Raw
17. 45 – Tom Clauss
18. 36 – Cal Whatmore