Boyd Memorial to Pay $20,000-to-Win This Season

From Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. (January 8, 2019) — In honor of the running of the 10th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial on Saturday, June 22 at Beaver Dam Raceway, $20,000 will be awarded to the winner this season, with each of the main event starters guaranteed at least $1,000 to take the green flag. The event will now be dubbed the $20,000-to-win, Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers.

“We want to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial and doubling the winner’s share is a great way to add even more prestige to an already big event,” said Scott Boyd of Karavan Trailers. “The support of drivers, teams and fans has been fantastic over the last decade and the race is one that many folks circle on their calendar each and every year.”

The past winner’s list of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial is a venerable ‘Who’s Who’ of sprint car racing. Daryn Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, is the defending race winner. Donny Schatz, who is the 10-time and defending series champion, was victorious in 2015. Brad Sweet, the defending Knoxville Nationals winner, visited victory lane in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial in 2014.

Bill Balog scored a very popular win in 2016 in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. The victory was the first of his career with the World of Outlaws and also marked the first time an IRA driver beat the Outlaws. Shane Stewart won the 2017 Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial, while Kraig Kinser and Craig Dollansky are also past winners of the event.

Joey Saldana won the inaugural Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial in 2010 and repeated the next season, making him the only driver who has won the event more than once.

A different driver has visited victory lane in each of the last eight editions of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial.

Tickets for the $20,000-to-win, 10th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial Presented by Karavan Trailers at Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday, June 22 will be available soon.