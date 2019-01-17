Tyler Courtney Unanimously Named North American Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year” for 2018!

By Bill Wright

Knoxville, IA, January 16, 2019 – Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Indiana, today was named the 2018 “Driver of the Year” by the North American Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the first time. The 2018 USAC National Sprint Car champion counted the Eldora Four-Crown sprint and midget features and the “Tony Hulman Classic” amongst his wins. “Sunshine” earned all eleven first-place ballots cast in the year-end poll.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth, respectively, are defending Non-wing Driver of the Year and Perris Oval Nationals champion, Kevin Thomas Jr., 2018 Indiana Sprint Week champion Chris Windom, Justin Grant, and USAC/California Racing Association (CRA) champion Damion Gardner. Rounding out the ‘top ten’ drivers are CJ Leary, Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon, Brody Roa and Dave Darland.

The Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC team with Tyler Courtney at the wheel, earned the 2018 non-winged sprint car “Team of the Year” award.

CJ Leary will receive the “Wild Card Award” for his exciting non-winged sprint car performances in 2018, while Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal will receive the 2018 non-winged sprint car “Rookie of the Year” award.

Mike and Tim Truex of Loudpedal Productions will receive the North American Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll “Media Member of the Year” honors for the fourth time in their career. Tom Helfrich of the Tri-State Speedway will receive his third career “Promoter of the Year” Award.

Joe Devin of DRC Chassis will receive the “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors for the eighth time.

The North American Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. All awards will be distributed in 2018 at tracks and other locations throughout North America. The awards were announced at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

2018 Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 1100 (11)

2. Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL, 660

3. Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 375

4. Justin Grant, Ione, CA, 265

5. Damion Gardner, Concord, CA, 234

6. CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN, 229

7. Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN, 208

8. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 197

9. Brody Roa, Buena Park, CA, 142

10. Dave Darlan, Lincoln, IN, 135

11. Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 57

12. Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA, 49

13. Austin Williams, Yorba Linda, CA, 44

14. Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, AZ, 40

(tie) Jake Swanson, Anaheim, CA, 40

16. Carson Short, Marion, IL, 39

17. Ryan Bernal, Hollister, CA, 20

18. Isaac Chapple, Willow Branch, IN, 18

19. Jason McDougle, Broken Arrow, OK, 16

20. Chad Boespflug, Hanford, CA, 13

(tie) Steve Drevicki, Reading, PA, 13

(tie) Austin Liggett, Tracy, CA, 13

