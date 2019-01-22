PPB JERSEY RUSH VIII RETURNS TO NEW EGYPT

By Robert Miller

NEW EGYPT, NJ January 21, 2019 . . . . .Rain stopped the 2018 presentation of the PPB Jersey Rush but plans for this event are full speed ahead in 2019. The most powerful race cars on dirt will make their only appearance at the New Egypt Speedway on Tuesday night, July 16 when Pioneer Pole Buildings present, The Jersey Rush VIII, the ultimate triple header at the New Egypt Speedway in New Egypt, NJ. The highlight of this popular event will include the 410 sprint cars, and the top stars and nationally known talent they attract. Also on the program is the Big Block/Small Block Modified Challenge and an added attraction to include the Sportsman Challenge, a 20 lap feature event for open sportsman and crate sportsman.

Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM. Come out early and take part in the Meet & Greet where you may go in the pits between 5 PM and 6:15 to meet your favorite sprint drivers and get a close up look at the sprint cars before the drop of the green flag.

The 410 sprints will complete in time trials and a series of qualifying events all leading up to the 30 lap $5,000 to win Jersey Rush VIII.

The history of the event includes past winners JJ Grasso a three time winner of the seven Jersey Rush events. Greg Hodnett was a two time winner and Daryn Pitman and the “Kunkletown Kid” Ryan Smith each have a single win.

The Big Block vs Small Block Modifieds always add excitement to the event and previous modified winners include Jimmy Horton, Duane Howard, Ryan Godown and Billy Pauch, a two time winner.

The newest addition to the Jersey Rush VIII is the Open Sportsman vs Crate Sportsman Challenge, a 20 lap feature that will pay $1,000 to the winner.

Event sheets for each division, detailing the complete purse, car specifications and race procedures will be posted and available shortly. For additional information, contact Lenny Sammons at 609-888-3618 or Bob Miller at 443-513-4456.

The Jersey Rush VIII is a co-promotion between Lenny, Danny and Davey Sammons and special events organizer Bob Miller. The promotional team is pleased to have Pioneer Pole Buildings back as the event sponsor.

