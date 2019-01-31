Fatheadz Named Title Sponsor of the 2019 Sumar Classic

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (January 30, 2019) – Fatheadz Eyewear has come on board for the 2019 season to honor the driver each night who sets fast time in every USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget event throughout the year.

In addition, Fatheadz will be the title sponsor of the April 14 “Sumar Classic” Silver Crown race at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track, adding to the purse for the 19th running of the 100-lapper as well as additional prize money added to the purses of the three one-mile dirt ovals on the Silver Crown schedule: the “Hoosier Hundred” on May 23 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds; the “Bettenhausen 100” at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on August 17; and the “Ted Horn 100” at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds on September 1.

AMSOIL enters its tenth season as the title sponsor of the USAC Sprint Car National Championship. NOS Energy Drink begins its first year as the title sponsor of the USAC Midget National Championship.

Entering the fold as heat race sponsors for all USAC National events in 2019 include Simpson Race Products for heat race 1, Competition Suspension, Inc. on heat 2, newcomer Auto Meter on heat 3 and Indy Race Parts for heat race 4.

Wilwood Brakes is on-board with the driver who finishes 13th in each National feature event as well as Saldana Racing Products, who will boost the spirits of the first non-transfer each night (the driver finishing one position out of the final transfer spot during the night’s semi-feature. In addition, Saldana will reward any National Sprint and National Midget driver who performs a “sweep” of all the racing events for the night. The driver must record the fastest qualifying time during time trials, win his or her heat race, then conclude the night with a feature victory. KSE Racing Products will run through the pack to honor each event’s hard charger (the driver who advances the most positions from their original starting spot during the night’s main event).

Hoosier Tire serves as the official tire of USAC while VP Racing Fuels returns as the official fuel and Racing Electronics is the official communications provider. iRacing is the official motorsport simulation of USAC.

Longtime supporters Roger and Barb Tapy will supply a Hoosier Right Rear tire to the driver who qualifies 13th quickest during time trials of every USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car event.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget division opens up Feb. 8-9 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. while the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season begins a week later at the same venue on Feb. 14-15-16. The USAC Silver Crown season starts March 22-23 at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, Tenn.