Matt Wood Racing To Head In New Direction in 2019

After partnering with Tim Clauson and Richard Marshall over the past 3+ seasons with Clauson-Marshall Racing, California car owner, Matt Wood has decided to head a new direction in 2019 and return to racing under the familiar Matt Wood Racing banner.

“My relationship with Tim and Richard has been wonderful, but it’s time to part ways and do our own thing,” said Matt Wood. “We are leaving on great terms, and I certainly wish them well in 2019 and beyond. It was a great run, and it was a lot of fun to see that team succeed right off the bat. For 2019, we are going to build our Sprint Car and Midget team around Shane Golobic. Shane and I are very excited for what 2019 holds in store. We have a lot of big things on the calendar, and cant wait to let everyone see our new NOS sponsored Winged Sprint Car and Midget.”

Though Wood leaves CMR, Matt Wood Racing is definitely not scaling back by any means. Building around Shane Golobic primarily, MWR will field a winged Sprint Car as well as a midget, and in fact vows to field multiple midgets at some marquee events including November’s Hangtown 100 in Placerville, CA.

“It is an exciting time for our team,” Wood added. “We have all of our equipment back in California, and Shane Golobic and the team are already busy racing in Florida.”

ON TAP: Matt Wood Racing and Shane Golobic will be in action this Wednesday-Sunday at Volusia Speedway Park.

