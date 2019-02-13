John Lemon named AMERI-FLEX / OCRS Race Director

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (February 13, 2019) – Since purchasing the Oil Capital Racing Series from long-time owner Barry Grabel in December, Kerry Gorby has hit the ground running to ensure a smooth transition into the 2019 season.

With the season opener just days away, Gorby has announced some changes in staff duties. Gorby has elevated PR Director John Lemon to the position of Race Director.

“I am honored that Kerry Gorby has the confidence in me to take on the race director position for the series,” said Lemon who has been working for OCRS since 2008. “I have come to develop a solid rapport with Kerry over the past few years and in talking to him about the direction and goals of the series, I am excited to work with him to make the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS series even better still.”

Lemon has been around the racetrack since his parents took him to his first race at age 2. While the race director position will be a new opportunity, Lemon has worked in the past with Ron Shuman on the SCRA Non-Wing World Challenge Tour beginning in 2002. In 1983, Lemon turned to the PR side of racing working as a reporter on the Tulsa Speedway News.

Lemon hopes his past experience will serve him well as he strives to make competing with OCRS a positive experience for the racers.

“Our race teams, track partners and our race fans will see some very minor changes for 2019 but other than that, we anticipate on producing the same quality events that the series has been known to produce,” Lemon said. “Thanks to Ameri-Flex, we will also continue to pay a minimum of $1500 for a standard event and more on some of our specials.

“I need to thank Barry Grabel for all he has done during his time at the helm,” Lemon added. “Barry has been a great friend and there are several things I have come to learn and experience in my 10 years working with him. I also reflect back to my experience in working for Ron Shuman several years ago. To this day, I credit Shuman for some of the knowledge I have in working this type of position.”

Taking on the Race Director position will not end Lemon’s association with the sponsors who support OCRS.

“I am extremely thankful for Corvan Robison at Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories for all he does for the series and to all of the other series sponsors for all they do to assist us,” he said. “I will still continue to work with our sponsors to promote their interests while working in my new endeavor.”

In addition to naming Lemon as Race Director, Gorby has named Scott Etter to fill the announcer role previously held by Lemon. Etter previously operated the OCRS souvenir booth and is looking forward to his new role. Many enjoyed listening to Etter on Facebook live last season. Etter also has worked as a winners circle reporter at Red Dirt Raceway.

The Ameri-Flex / OCRS season opens March 16 at Red Dirt Raceway followed by a stop at Creek County Speedway on March 23.