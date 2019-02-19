Stewart, Franek and Martin, Jr. top USCS National and regional sprint point standings

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – February 17, 2019 – After three 2019 events Tony Stewart from Columbus, Indiana leads the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters point standings in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National and USCS Deep South regional series divisions. Stewart, a three-time 2018 winner in the series has three top-three finishes and that’s been good enough so far. Stewart has been this runner-up in the season opener at Hendry County Motorsports Park on January 25th. He then had a third-place finish in the second event of the season. At Bubba Raceway Park on February 8th and followed that up on February 9th with another runner-up finish after starting 13th. All three events were part of the ten-race USCS Winter Heat mini-series. Sussex, New Jersey driver Davie Franek who won the Round #3 contest at Bubba Raceway Park trails the points leader by 12 points. Franek was the runner-up in the season opener at Hendry County Motorsports Park, when Midwest sprint car legend and Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio was the winner.

Danny Martin, Jr. from Sarasota, Florida ranks third in USCS National and USCS Deep South region standings. Mark Smith who won the February 9th USCS Winter Heat Series Round #4 weekend final at Bubba Raceway Park is just two points back of Martin in fourth place after a series of tough luck on nights one and two before coming back for the win in the most recent event. Justin Barger, a recent transplant from New York state to Cornelius, North Carolina rounds out the top five drivers in the standings both Nationally and in the USCS Deep South regional series.

The next group of drivers after the first three races are led by season-opener winner, Danny Smitth in sixth place followed by 11-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee in seventh. Johnny Bridges, a past regional series Champion from Cherryville, North Carolina ranks eight in both standings followed by USCS top ten regular in the standings, Tony Agin from Fort Myers, Florida in ninth place. Young gun Garrett Green from Valrico, Florida rounds out the top ten in the early season standings in both divisions.

Just out of the top ten in eleventh and twelve places respectively are two USCS Rookie of the Year contenders, Bobby Tersillo from Campbell Hall, New York and Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The point standings in their entirety are listed below.

The USCS Wnter Heat mini-series re-fires with Rounds #5 and #6 after a weekend off this coming Friday and Saturday, February, 22nd and 23rd at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida. The track’s website is www.southernraceway.com They also have a Facebook page. For updated USCS info and rules for the three USCS racing series please visit www.uscsracing.com

The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters would like to gratefully thank its sponsoring partners for their involvement in the 2019 and 23rd USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour: K&N Filters, www.rockauto.com, Hoosier Racing Tire, Engler Machine and Tool, FireAde, Butlerbuilt, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Saldana Racing Products, DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends. PRO Shocks, KSE Racing Products, DHR Suspensions, Radical Race Gear, Schoenfeld Headers, Bell Helmets, DSR Fuel Systems, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Arizona Sport Shirts and Hero Graphics.

USCS Sprints Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters

NATIONAL POINTS as of February 9, 2019 at Bubba Raceway Park.

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 14 Tony Stewart 458

2 28F Davie Franek 444

3 24 Danny Martin Jr 400

4 m1 Mark Smith 398

5 5 Justin Barger 394

6 4 Danny Smith 392

7 10 Terry Gray 369

8 07 Johnny Bridges 356

9 38 Tony Agin 340

10 3g Garrett Green 338

11 51 Bobby Tersillo 328

12 22 Connor Leoffler 326

13 99L Larry Wight 294

Tie 15h Sam Hafertepe 294

15 2c Wayne Johnson 282

16 47x Dylan Westbrook 276

17 23 Seth Bergman 274

18 21k Thomas Kennedy 273

19 83 Mark Ruel Jr 268

20 21 Carson Short 242

21 116 Nick Snyder 240

22 8 Adam Pierson 234

23 22 Shawn Murray 230

24 91 Ryan Turner 228

25 14b Brett Wright 226

Tie 22G Johnny Gilbertson 226

27 16b Ricky Peterson 224

28 92 Matt Kurtz 214

29 3 Todd Gracey 212

30 51 Max Stambaugh 206

31 77x Alex Hill 200

Tie 13 Cory Turner 200

Tie 15 Dan Nanticoke 200

Tie 28 Jeff Willingham 200

Tie 11 Jim Shuster 200

Tie 49 Mallie Shuster 200

Tie 61 Parker Evans 200

Tie 18J RJ Jacobs 200

Tie 197 Ryan Harrison 200

Tie 17b Shelby Brown 200

Tie 99 Tanner Witherspoon 200

Tie 43 Terry Witherspoon 200

43 10m Morgan Turpen 144

44 29 Jordon Mallett 142

45 75 Tyler Blank 138

46 52 Shane Kreidler 130

47 29 Danny Oliver 122

48 00 Harley Zimmerman 118

49 83 Bob Auld 100

Tie 20 Brandon Grubaugh 100

Tie b4 Bronzie Lawson IV 100

USCS Sprints Deep South Thunder Tour regional series 2019

POINTS as of February 9, 2019

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 14 Tony Stewart 458

2 28F Davie Franek 444

3 24 Danny Martin Jr 400

4 m1 Mark Smith 398

5 5 Justin Barger 394

6 4 Danny Smith 392

7 10 Terry Gray 369

8 07 Johnny Bridges 356

9 38 Tony Agin 340

10 3g Garrett Green 338

11 51 Bobby Tersillo 328

12 22 Connor Leoffler 326

13 99L Larry Wight 294

Tie 15h Sam Hafertepe 294

15 2c Wayne Johnson 282

16 47x Dylan Westbrook 276

17 23 Seth Bergman 274

18 21k Thomas Kennedy 273

19 83 Mark Ruel Jr 268

20 21 Carson Short 242

21 116 Nick Snyder 240

22 8 Adam Pierson 234

23 22 Shawn Murray 230

24 91 Ryan Turner 228

25 14b Brett Wright 226

Tie 22G Johnny Gilbertson 226

27 16b Ricky Peterson 224

28 92 Matt Kurtz 214

29 3 Todd Gracey 212

30 51 Max Stambaugh 206

31 77x Alex Hill 200

Tie 13 Cory Turner 200

Tie 15 Dan Nanticoke 200

Tie 28 Jeff Willingham 200

Tie 11 Jim Shuster 200

Tie 49 Mallie Shuster 200

Tie 61 Parker Evans 200

Tie 18J RJ Jacobs 200

Tie 197 Ryan Harrison 200

Tie 17b Shelby Brown 200

Tie 99 Tanner Witherspoon 200

Tie 43 Terry Witherspoon 200

43 10m Morgan Turpen 144

44 29 Jordon Mallett 142

45 75 Tyler Blank 138

46 52 Shane Kreidler 130

47 29 Danny Oliver 122

48 00 Harley Zimmerman 118

49 83 Bob Auld 100

Tie 20 Brandon Grubaugh 100

Tie b4 Bronzie Lawson IV 100