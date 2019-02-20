Red Hawk Casino returns as a sponsor of Placerville Speedway in 2019

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – February 19, 2019…With the 2019 season in sight the Placerville Speedway is pleased to announce that Red Hawk Casino will be returning as a sponsor for the upcoming campaign at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based quarter-mile.

The Placerville Speedway is entering its 54th season of competition and the fourth under the leadership of promoters Scott Russell and Kami Arnold of Russell Motorsports Inc. Since opening in 1965 the high-banked, red-clay bullring has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California and is just a short drive up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

Visits by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars and more dot the schedule for what is sure to be a memorable year at the quarter-mile.

With numerous big events on tap this season Russell is anticipating a strong 2019 slate and spoke about the return of Red Hawk Casino as a sponsor of the venue, “We are definitely excited to continue the long-standing partnership with Red Hawk Casino and appreciate their support of Placerville Speedway and the surrounding community,” he commented. “We are looking forward to a great season and want to thank them for their continued support.”

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians (Tribe) is deeply committed to sustaining and improving the quality of life in El Dorado County. The Tribe and its Red Hawk Casino are honored to make a substantial economic and social impact in the county.

Voted Sacramento’s Best Casino, Red Hawk boasts magnificent views and a natural setting and provides a first-class gaming experience. Located on a beautiful hilltop less than 20 minutes east of Sacramento on Highway 50, Red Hawk is the gamblers oasis with more than 2,500 slots, a variety of table games and award-winning dining. Prior to the races and afterwards be sure to make Red Hawk your destination for fun! To learn more about Red Hawk Casino visit their official website https://www.redhawkcasino.com/

To learn more about the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, visit www.shinglespringsrancheria.com

The Placerville Speedway will hold a playday on March 16th, before opening the season on Saturday March 23rd with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. With the Saturday date coming open it marks the first time that the event will be held on a weekend. To purchase your tickets for the 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by RIEBES NAPA Auto Parts visit https://bit.ly/2LGeTFb

Just one week later the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will kick-off its third season of action with the Spring Fever Frenzy on March 30th. It makes for two back-to-back huge weeks of racing to launch the Placerville Speedway season. The BCRA Midget Lites will act as the companion class during the evening. Online tickets for that event are available at https://www.universe.com/events/2019-sprint-car-challenge-tour-points-race-1-spring-fever-frenzy-tickets-placerville-S5GLJK

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 16: Test and Tune

Saturday March 23: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts

Saturday March 30: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards plus BCRA Midget Lites | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 6: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Series | Law Enforcement Night