Historic FVP Platinum Battery Showdown Stands Out Among Las Vegas Events

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC – Feb. 20, 2019 – The FVP Platinum Battery Showdown presented by Star Nursery will see the World of Outlaws NOS® Energy Drink Sprint Car Series bring its high-speed thrill show to The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Wednesday, Feb. 27, and Thursday, Feb. 28.

It will also mark the first time in history the World of Outlaws and NASCAR K&N Series are competing on the same night at the same track, bringing two of racing’s biggest powerhouses together.

“We have built such history with the FVP Platinum Battery brand and the World of Outlaws at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we can’t wait to see it all come together again this year,” said FVP Senior Brand Manager Amber Misunas. “In a city known for its big shows, none will be as big as this one, and the FVP team is excited to continue its association with the event.”

The history-making FVP Platinum Battery Showdown pairs the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West for the first time. The Star Nursery 100 K&N Pro Series West will have practice sessions on Wednesday night (Feb. 27) and run their main event Thursday, Feb. 28, as part of a double-feature with the second night of World of Outlaws racing.

LVMS has hosted World of Outlaws events at its half-mile Dirt Track dating back to 1996.

“We’re excited our traditional two-day event in Las Vegas is continuing to grow with the addition of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West,” World of Outlaws COO Tom Deery said. “We’re also looking forward to showcasing this historically popular event with our style of high-horsepower, high-speed, winged Outlaw dirt racing to a whole new audience. We like making history with our World of Outlaws events and combining with NASCAR on the same night at the same track will certainly be a first that no one will want to miss.”

FVP-sponsored driver Brian Brown will return to compete in the showdown along with last year’s showdown winners Sheldon Haudenschild and Donny Schatz – the 10-time and defending World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion.

On Wednesday, grandstands will open at 3 p.m., followed shortly after by World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series hot laps and qualifying at 4:30 p.m. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West practice session will be an hour later. Opening ceremonies are slated to commence at 6:15 p.m., with racing to follow immediately. The Sprint Car Feature will be the first Feature of the night.

Thursday’s schedule of events follows the same times as Wednesday. The Sprint Cars will again be the first Feature of the night, and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Star Nursery 100 will be the final race of the night.

Following the World of Outlaws visit to the Sin City, the Series heads to California, commencing a month-long tour through the Golden State at Thunderbowl Speedway in Tulare, CA, on Friday March 8, and Saturday, March 9.

Previous Las Vegas Feature winners include:

2018 – Sheldon Haudenschild on Feb. 28, Donny Schatz on March 1

2017 – Donny Schatz on March 9, Donny Schatz on March 10

2016 – Joey Saldana on March 3, Donny Schatz on March 4

2015 – Shane Stewart on March 4, Terry McCarl on March 5

2014 – Paul McMahan on March 5, Donny Schatz on March 6

2013 – Donny Schatz on March 6, Tim Kaeding on March 7

2012 – Tim Kaeding on March 8

2011 – Joey Saldana on March 2, Steve Kinser on March 3

2010 – Jason Meyers on Feb. 26

2009 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 26

2006 – Donny Schatz on March 9, Sammy Swindell on March 10, Donny Schatz on Oct. 28

2005 – Donny Schatz on March 11, Tim Shaffer on Oct. 22

2004 – Steve Kinser on March 5, Donny Schatz on Nov. 6

2003 – Tim Shaffer on March 1, Danny Lasoski on Nov. 1

2002 – Steve Kinser on March 2, Steve Kinser on Nov. 9

2001 – Danny Lasoski on March 4, Andy Hillenburg on Nov. 3

2000 – Jac Haudenschild on March 4, Sammy Swindell on Nov. 1

1999 – Danny Lasoski on March 6, Donny Schatz on Nov. 3

1998 – Mark Kinser on Feb. 28, Mark Kinser on Nov. 5

1997 – Jeff Swindell on Feb. 7, Jeff Swindell on Nov. 5

1996 – Mark Kinser on Nov. 6