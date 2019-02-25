E3 Spark Plugs Returns to the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints for 2019

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – From Ponte Verda, Florida comes E3 Spark Plugs and the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are proud to have them back as a major sponsor for the 2019 season. E3 will again be the title sponsor of the timed hot lap sessions.

“E3 joined us just as we started our 2018 season and it quickly turned into a great relationship,” stated ESS President Chuck Miller, “To have a company that is well recognized in the motorsports community joining our sponsorship family is pretty special. With E3’s sponsorship, over 20 different drivers received cash awards last year.”

Timed hot lap sessions kick off every full point ESS event and with the backing from E3 each driver that posts the fastest time of their group will receive a cash bonus. On most nights, four sessions are used to set the qualifying heat lineups.

The spark plug is a critical device that supplies the spark (or flame kernel) for your car, truck, motorcycle or small engine. However, the basic plug design really hasn’t changed that much since the original ones used by Henry Ford back in 1904. E3 was formed to find a better design that would provide E3 customers with performance advantages such as increased power, improved fuel efficiency and a reduction in hazardous engine emissions that can contribute to global warming.

Fans can most recognize E3 as the official spark plug of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Please visit www.e3sparkplugs.com where you can get information on spark plugs not only for racing but for all forms of automotive, motorcycle, lawn and garden, powersports and so much more.

Syracuse, NY’s Donath MotorWorx is also a major backer of ESS and builds many on the sprint engines that are in the pits at each show. All their engines that leave their shop are equipped with E3 Spark Plugs.

Welcome back to E3 Spark Plugs and as the 36th Anniversary season approaches they are a big reason why 2019 will be filled with excitement guaranteed!

