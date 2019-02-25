Maguire Family of Dealerships Returns To CRSA In 2019

By Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series is happy to announce that one of our generous marketing partners from the 2018 season will be returning in 2019. The Maguire Family of Dealerships will return to the CRSA family in a big way in 2019.

In 2019 the Maquire Family of Dealerships will be an associate partner of the series. They will also sponsor the Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race Award. This award will be given out at each CRSA event. They will also be the title partner at one of the events in 2019.

The Maguire Family of Dealerships has locations across Central New York. You can find them in Ithaca, Trumansburg, Watkins Glen and Syracuse. They treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. They know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer they enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow them to demonstrate their commitment to excellence!

With the Maguire Family Commitment you will deal with Non-Commission Sales Consultants, you get the Maguire Family Price Guarantee, a Lifetime Engine Warranty, the Maguire Family Assurance, the Family Promise to Exceed All Your Expectations, a Three Day Money and Three Day Re-Finance Guarantee, a Trade Purchase Offer, and a 30 Day Used Vehicle Exchange. If you live in Ithaca, Syracuse, Watkins Glen, Cortland, Elmira, Horseheads, Binghamton, Auburn, Vestal, Endicott, Johnson City, or anywhere in Upstate, Central or Southern Tier of New York you will discover why purchasing a New or Pre-owned vehicle from Maguire’s is different. At Maguire’s you will find value exceeds the price on every New and Pre-owned vehicle.

Remember Maguire’s offers 19 car makes with 12 different dealership locations to fit your every car need. With brands including Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai, Kia, Volvo, Audi, Volkswagen, Honda and Genesis. For more information on the Maguire’s Family of Dealerships log on to their website at www.maguirecars.com.

The 2019 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series season takes the green on Saturday May 18th at the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, New York. The series will also take part in the Finger Lakes Speed World Car Show (Finger Lakes Mall – Auburn) and Motorsports Expo (NYS Fairgrounds – Syracuse) during the month of March.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).