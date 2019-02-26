Sides Motorsports Welcoming Tim Kaeding to Team This Week

Inside Line Promotions

LAS VEGAS (Feb. 25, 2019) – Sides Motorsports will field a winged sprint car for veteran Tim Kaeding during approximately 30 races this season.

The first test comes this Wednesday and Thursday at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas during the FVP Platinum Battery presented by Star Nursery. Both Jason Sides and Kaeding will compete during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader. The team will then venture to Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif., on Saturday for the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series season opener with only Kaeding behind the wheel.

“I hope we have the same continued success as last year,” Sides said. “It seemed like every time he was in the car it was good so we’re looking to capitalize on that. Hopefully we can have some decent runs and get a few wins.”

Both drivers have had success at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas.

Sides has recorded seven top-five finishes and nine top 10s in 17 races at the half-mile oval since 2009, including three straight runner-up results in 2012 and 2013. He also secured at least one top-10 finish at the track each season for eight straight years before a weekend of bad luck stopped the streak in 2017.

“We’ve been decent there quite a few times and I’m not sure if it’s the way I get around the track, the way the track is laid out or what it is,” he said. “It usually has a good bottom and top and races well. It’s been good for us in the past.”

Kaeding won World of Outlaws races at the track in 2012 and 2013.

“One night he won I ran second and the next time I was third,” Sides said. “We’ve had good runs there together. Having both cars in the top three both nights would be bad ass.”

Last weekend’s World of Outlaws races at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas, and at LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas, rained out.

SEASON STATS –

6 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 5 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday and Thursday at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas in Las Vegas for the FVP Platinum Battery presented by Star Nursery with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.SidesMotorsports.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SidesMotorsport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sides-Motorsports/283833970847?ref=br_tf

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Dancer Logistics, Inc.

Dancer Logistics, Inc., is a full-service transportation logistics provider specializing in dedicated fleet, brokerage and warehousing. For more information, visit http://www.DancerLogistics.com .

“Shawn Dancer of Dancer Logistics has been with us for many years and he’s helped us a ton,” Sides said. “It’s grown to be more of a friendship than a partnership.”

Sides would also like to thank Wetherington Tractor Service, Inc., East Coast Logistics, VRP Shocks, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, R.E. Enterprises, FSR Radiators, Jim Schuhknecht, Mid-States Equipment, Brad Roller, Driven Racing Oil, Ingles Racing Engines, Wings Unlimited and All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads for their continued support.