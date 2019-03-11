UMSS AND CRAIG DOLLANSKY FORM ALLIANCE 3/10/19

From UMSS

Harris Mn., March 10—-The Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) and Minnesota’s own and many-year World of Outlaw sprint car driver, Craig Dollansky, have joined forces and formed an alliance to help take the UMSS into the future. Craig’s brand, Craig Dollansky Racing, will be a main supporter of the UMSS starting with the 2019 season, and the multi-year agreement will allow “The Crowd Pleaser” to become more involved with the UMSS as his racing schedule allows.

> “I am a big proponent of the UMSS brand of sustainable sprint car racing that benefits the weekend racer and am very happy and proud to be involved,” stated Craig. “Hopefully my involvement with the series will benefit both parties and we will see where this alliance takes myself and the series in the future.”

> “We are honored and humbled that Craig and his Craig Dollansky Racing brand have joined and partnered with the UMSS,” stated series owner Ron Bernhagen. “This alliance will bring benefits to both parties for years to come.”

> Craig will contest the entire 2019 Knoxville schedule in a 410 sprint car with the ultimate goal of another shot at the Knoxville Nationals. You can find Craig’s 2019 schedule and much more at his soon to be launched website www.dollanskyracing.com/

> , his twitter page (@CraigDollansky) or on Facebook.

> The UMSS was formed in 2008 and offers both a wing and a traditional sprint car program. The UMSS brand is sustainability, affordability and accessibility for the teams, tracks and fans. For more information on the UMSS, please go to www.umsprints.com or find us on Facebook.

