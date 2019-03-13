PURSLEY & GASS JOIN POWRi NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIE OF THE YEAR CONTENTION

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (March 12, 2019) – Joining a trio of previously announced drivers, Daison Pursley of Locust Grove, Oklahoma and Noah Gass of Mounds, Oklahoma, have announced their commitment to compete for POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Rookie of the Year honors in 2019. Making an already stout rookie class even stronger, the addition of these two up-and-coming racers could arguably make this 2019 Rookie of the Year battle potentially the greatest in POWRi National Midget League history.

Joining the iconic Keith Kunz Motorsports group, Pursley will pilot a Toyota Racing No. 9 throughout the 2019 campaign. The 14-year old Oklahoma hot shoe has been opening eyes across the Midwest over the past year as he has risen through the micro sprint ranks. Now his attention turns to the POWRi National Midget ranks, focused on building his career and becoming the newest in a long line of Toyota Racing Development drivers.

Slated to compete for Rookie of the Year honors in both the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, Gass will sport a huge schedule in 2019. A fellow graduate of the micro sprint ranks, Gass is a former Tulsa Shootout champion, who hopes his early success will transition to the next level against POWRi’s best.

The addition of Pursley and Gass push this year’s rookie class up to five young guns battling for the award. Previously announced rookie entries include 18-year old Kaylee Bryson of Muskogee, OK with Dave Mac Motorsports, 19-year old Jesse Colwell of Red Bluff, CA with Keith Kunz Motorsports, and 14-year old Jesse Love of Menlo Park, CA with Keith Kunz Motorsports.

These five young guns will encounter each other for the first time next week when the sixth annual Turnpike Challenge pits the POWRi National Midgets vs. the POWRi West Midgets. A four-race slate running from Thursday, March 21 through Saturday, March 24, racers will travel up and down the Oklahoma turnpike with trips to Creek County Speedway, I-44 Riverside Speedway and Port City Raceway on tap.

You can watch this year’s exciting Rookie of the Year class battle each other night-in and night-out courtesy of a LIVE pay-per-view broadcast on www.speedshifttv.com. For more information such as breaking news, race recaps, full results, and live updates, you can follow POWRi on Twitter at @POWRi_Racing, like “POWRi” on Facebook, and visit www.POWRi.com online.