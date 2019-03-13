Sprint Car Challenge Tour to showcase a $60,000 total point fund once again

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 13, 2019…Thanks to the generous support from Matt Wood of Elk Grove Ford, David Abreu of Abreu Vineyards and the team at Hoosier Racing Tires, this year’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion will again pocket $10,000 as part of an over $60,000 point fund.

The top-15 drivers and teams at season’s end will participate in the hefty championship fund. The overall SCCT campaign features 13 events at six different venues, with the season opener taking place on March 30th at Placerville Speedway.

———-

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards Championship Point Fund

1. $10,000

2. $9,000

3. $8,000

4. $7,000

5. $6,000

6. $5,000

7. $4,000

8. $3,000

9. $2,000

10. $1,500

11. $1,250

12. $1,000

13. $1,000

14. $1,000

15. $1,000

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT.