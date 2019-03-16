Port Royal Speedway Opener Rained Out

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (March 16, 2019) — After a successful test and tune on Friday Port Royal Speedway officials decided to cancel Saturday night’s season opening event due to cold temperatures. With lows for Saturday supposed to be dipping into the mid-30’s Port Royal officials wanted to help teams with wear and tear on equipment due to the cold. The season opening event is now scheduled for March 23rd featuring the Weikert’s Livestock 410 Sprint Cars, the ULMS Late Models, and the Mason Dixon Limited Late Models.