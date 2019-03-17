T.J.’s Takeaways from the World of Outlaws Event a Stockton

You can make a case for all the various track conditions the World of Outlaws face to show how talented they are, but it was amazing there were not more incidents as the surface seemed to get rougher and the night progressed. Its not often fans get to see the Outlaw teams “get the spurs on”, and the drivers produced another entertaining feature during difficult circumstances.

The Stockton officials were faced with difficult circumstances, and kudos to them for getting the show completed in a timely fashion.