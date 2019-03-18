SCCT Opener to Pay $4500-to-win on March 30th

From Gary Thomas

Thanks to extra support from the fine folks at Elk Grove Ford, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener on March 30th at Placerville Speedway will now pay $4500-to-win. As always with SCCT the A-main will also be a minimum of $400-to-start. The night of racing kicks-off the third season of competition for the Northern California based Winged 360 Sprint Car Tour.

Adult tickets for the “Spring Fever Frenzy” at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 30th will cost $20, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-15 will be $15, children 6-11 are $6 and those under 6 will be free. Seating is general admission during the night and online tickets are available at https://www.universe.com/events/2019-sprint-car-challenge-tour-points-race-1-spring-fever-frenzy-tickets-placerville-S5GLJK

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Drivers meeting is scheduled for 4:30pm and cars are expected to be on track at 5pm. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards 2019 Schedule

Saturday March 30: Placerville Speedway (Spring Fever Frenzy)

Friday April 12: Stockton Dirt Track (Second annual Asparagus Cup)

Saturday April 13: Stockton Dirt Track (Second annual Asparagus Cup)

Saturday April 27: Petaluma Speedway

Friday May 17: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic)

Saturday May 18: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/ KWS-NARC)

Saturday June 15: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford

Saturday June 29: Placerville Speedway (Summertime Sprint Salute w/ KWS-NARC)

Sunday June 30: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 6: Stockton Dirt Track (Fourth annual Salute to LeRoy Van Conett)

Saturday August 3: Merced Speedway

Saturday October 12: Keller Auto Speedway (34th annual Cotton Classic w/ KWS-NARC)

Saturday November 2: Stockton Dirt Track (36th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/ KWS-NARC)