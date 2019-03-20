Jedrzejek and Wood to Share Driving Duties for Lane Racing in 2019

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (March 19, 2019) – Owner Howie Lane and Lane Racing are busy in preparation for yet another race season which again calls for full support of ISMA’s schedule, albeit with what will be a little bit different of a feel for the No. 97 team in 2019.

This year, Tim Jedrzejek, who has raced full-time with Lane for the past four seasons, will not commit to the entire ISMA tour. Jedrzejek is aiming to spend more time with his children, who both have very busy schedules competing in quarter midgets. When Jedrzejek can’t make it to the track, multi-time series champion Russ Wood will return to take over the driving duties.

“We plan to support ISMA’s full schedule this year, plus some Oswego stuff,” Lane said. “Timmy J will be racing the majority of the events, but not the complete schedule. Russ Wood will step in for the New England shows when Tim isn’t there. Tim doesn’t know the exact schedule for his kids yet this year, but plans to compete in as many races as possible.”

Jedrzejek’s intentions are to enter all ISMA races from Oswego Speedway west along with New England shows that do not interfere with children Kasey and Rylee’s events. Plans also include Oswego action using the track’s spec wing, beginning with the Jim Shampine Memorial in May.

“I am more than supportive of Timmy’s decision,” Lane continued. “Timmy and I hit it off from day one because he is a family guy. He has a great wife in Ronda who loves supporting racing and two wonderful children. Kasey is a hell of a racer and doing a great job. Rylee is doing beyond well for stepping up and competing in all the shows she has. I’m so happy his kids are involved. There is nothing like racing with family. I do it every weekend and want him to as well.”

As for Wood, who is one of the most prolific drivers in ISMA history having eight championships and over 50 feature wins to his credit, Lane is looking forward to having the series’ second all-time winningest driver back behind the wheel of his equipment.

“Russ has obviously competed in a lot of races especially in the New England area and is a great driver,” Lane commented. “Timmy will still be our main driver, but we are really looking forward to having Russ behind the wheel this season as needed.”

Wood has raced very limitedly in the past several years, but when he has, it has been in a Lane backup car. He has competed in each of the past two Star Classics with the No. 97, an event he has won seven times. Lane says the plan will again be to have two cars at each track this year.

“Both cars will be at all of the ISMA shows this year,” Lane confirmed. “Many shows we will only run one car, but there will be a few times we run both. Whatever car is the best that day is the one we will end up going with. We’re very excited for everything to get underway.”

Lane Racing’s first ISMA event of the 2019 season will be the Harvey Lennox Memorial at Ontario’s Delaware Speedway on Saturday, June 15. A full schedule is available and posted on the ISMA website.

To keep up with the latest news and information regarding the ISMA Supermodifieds, you can visit ISMA online at ISMASupers.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @ISMASupers or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/ISMASupers.