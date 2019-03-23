SOD Spec Tires Now Available

FORT WAYNE, IN (March 22, 2019) – With the season fast approaching, teams may want to purchase tires now. The Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Bearings / MSD / Motul spec tires are the same tires that have been required since the SOD “beyond limits” format inception before the 2016 season.

To purchase tires, call 260-668-4912 or email dave@icarracing.com. Tire prices are $200 per SOD spec right rear, $190 per SOD spec left rear. And $180 per standard front.

Remember that SOD spec rears and Hoosier fronts are mandatory for all Sprint On Dirt races.