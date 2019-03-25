Lodging Information for $14k to Win NCRA Sprint Opener!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – March 24, 2019 – Official lodging information for the ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, featuring the season opener for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas 360-ci sprint car division, have been announced. This three-day event will take place on Thursday through Saturday night, April 4-6, 2019, and will see Saturday night’s championship feature finale pay $14,000 to win and $600 to start the night’s twenty-two car, forty-one lap feature event.

Lodging information is as follows:

Best Western – (316) 832-9387

Days Inn – (316) 832-1131

Motel 6 – (316) 440-5050

Quality Inn – (316) 927-3900

Red Roof Inn – (316) 744-7711

Super 8 Motel – (316) 744-2071

Most, if not all, above motels have parking available for race trailers and all are within five miles of 81 Speedway in Park City. While you are in town speedway officials encourage you to stay; eat; shop and play in Park City, the official partner of the speedway. Find out more at www.parkcityks.com.

Thursday night (April 4) will see an open practice session for all sprint car drivers competing during the weekend with free grandstand admission. Pit passes are just $20.

Then on Friday night (April 5), a complete show of NCRA 360-ci heats and features as well as the season-opener for the United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci sprinters will be on the schedule. Grandstand general admission tickets for Friday night’s $1500 to win show are $25 for ages 11 and up; $10 for children 6-11. Pit gates will open at 5:00 PM with heat race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. All pit passes are $35.

Championship Saturday night (April 6) will see grandstand general admission tickets $25 for ages 11 and up; $10 for children 6-11 and all pit passes $35. Pit gates will open at 5:00 PM with first heat race set for a 7:00 PM start time with just the 360-ci sprinters on the race card. The night’s championship feature will be 41-laps, in memory of former two-time event champion Jason Johnson from Eunice, Louisiana.

For more information on the NCRA sprint car series, check out their brand new and official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Questions pertaining to this and any other series event can be answered by calling the series home office (316) 755-1781.