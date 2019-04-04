White Earns First Career ASCS Victory During Thriller at I-30 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (April 3, 2019) – Harli White had dreamed of soaking in the emotion of her first career ASCS sprint car win for several years.

That elusive first triumph slipped through her fingers on numerous occasions before White refused to let go last Friday evening at I-30 Speedway, which hosted an event sanctioned by the ASCS Mid-South, ASCS Sooner and ASCS Lone Star Regions.

“It’s been a really long time coming,” she said. “I should have won two years ago and last year as well. I always came up short and it’s been frustrating to say the least. I think once you get the first win under your belt the rest will come easier. I know I held my breath the last few laps of the race Saturday because I wanted to win so badly. It’s so exciting. Everybody was pumped. It gives me a huge confidence boost going into the next race.”

White swept the night, first winning a heat race from the pole before maneuvering from fourth to the claim the main event.

“Usually you don’t want to start on the pole of the heat because of passing points, but the way the track was you needed to start in the front,” she said. “That was a good draw. We had to win the heat to be in a good position for the A Main. There wasn’t a lot of passing going on so we were able to get in the redraw and we had a good redraw by getting the No. 4.”

White said she ran third for the first few laps before advancing into second place for a handful of circuits.

“I took the lead around Lap 9,” she said. “I felt good at the beginning of the race, but the longer the race went the worse it got. I think we know what to do to make it better so I’m excited to see what happens when we get the car the way we want it.”

The finish of the race was wild as Sam Hafertepe Jr. passed White for the lead on the final lap.

“Sam slid me going into turn one,” she said. “I turned down and came up front of him (on the exit of turn two). I led down the backstretch and I went straight to the bottom going into turn three. I slid up the track in turn four to protect. It was real close.”

White will take that momentum into the 9th annual Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout this Friday and Saturday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., with the NCRA Series.

She will have a variety of new t-shirts for sale at her race trailer.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 29 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (4).

SEASON STATS –

2 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 2 top 10s, 2 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., during the 9 th annual Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout with the NCRA Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Life of Hope Ministries

Life of Hope Ministries works to better the lives of homeless children by providing them with an education as well as emotional, physical and spiritual support. For more information, visit http://www.LifeOfHope.org.

“It’s great to be able to support a foundation that supports children,” White said. “Life of Hope Ministries does amazing work to better the lives of so many children. Whether it’s through mission trips, child sponsorship or any of the other projects, Life of Hope Ministries provides so much love and hope. I hope we can bring more awareness to the great things they are doing.”

White would also like to thank Dustin’s Dream, Charlie’s Trucking and Forklift, Inc., Lucas Oil Products, Inc., The Mower Shop, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, PXP Racewear, Choice Builders, Peak Energy, FK Rod Ends, Cole Agency, Allstar Performance, Jerry Tucker Roustabout, LLC, Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation, Shiners Hospitals for Children, Mach-1 Chassis and Chick Magnet Motorsports for their continued support.