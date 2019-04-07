BEN WORTH TOPS BAKERSFIELD WESTERN MIDGET SEASON OPENER

From Lance Jennings

BAKERSFIELD, CA – APRIL 6, 2019… Making his first USAC Western States Midget start, Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA) reclaimed the lead from Jake Swanson on lap 22 and sailed to victory at Bakersfield Speedway. Starting on the pole position, the pilot of Dean Alexander’s #5G Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike finished ahead of Swanson, Michael Faccinto, Austin Liggett, and hard charger David Prickett.

Prickett claimed the night’s hard charger award / best passing job honors with a fifteenth to fifth place run. Veteran driver Marvin Mitchell scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the main event.

Cody Swanson earned the Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award over the 23-car roster by posting a time of 12.972.

Liggett took the checkered flags in the Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. 2015 Rookie of the Year Cory Elliott and defending champion Faccinto claimed their 10-lap heat races.

The next event for the USAC Western States Midget Series will be on April 20th at Merced Speedway.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit www.usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 6, 2019 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Cody Swanson, 71S, Campbell-12.972; 2. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-12.996; 3. Jake Swanson, 73K, Ford-13.016; 4. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-13.077; 5. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-13.134; 6. Michael Faccinto, 31B, Beilman-13.141; 7. Ben Worth, 5G, Alexander-13.200; 8. Kyle Beilman, 31K, Beilman-13.276; 9. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-13.311; 10. Alex Schutte, 28, Schutte/McElwee-13.327; 11. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-13.379; 12. Ricky Lewis, 5, Van Dyne-13.466; 13. Terry Nichols, 1P, Nichols-13.603; 14. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-13.643; 15. David Prickett, 28X, Schutte/McElwee-13.803; 16. Bryan Drollinger, 71D, Drollinger-13.923; 17. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-14.169; 18. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-14.261; 19. Mike Leach Jr. 33P, Leach-14.466; 20. Troy Morris III, 07X, Trinity-NT; 21. Kyle Heckman, 1N, Nichols-NT; 22. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-NT; 23. Jackson Dukes, 2, Dukes-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Liggett, 2. C.Swanson, 3. Schutte, 4. Worth, 5. Nichols, 6. Leach, 7. Mitchell, 8. Drollinger. NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Elliott, 2. Sarna, 3. Dalby, 4. Pankratz, 5. Beilman, 6. McQueen. NT

THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Faccinto, 2. J.Swanson, 3. Prickett, 4. Lewis, 5. Heckman, 6. Cofer, 7. Ito. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parenthesis) 1. Ben Worth (1), 2. Jake Swanson (5), 3. Michael Faccinto (2), 4. Austin Liggett (4), 5. David Prickett (15), 6. Cory Elliott (11), 7. Alex Schutte (10), 8. Shannon McQueen (7), 9. C.J. Sarna (14), 10. Kyle Beilman (8), 11. Dylan Ito (18), 12. Ricky Lewis (12), 13. Marvin Mitchell (21), 14. Bryan Drollinger (16), 15. Randi Pankratz (17), 16. Cody Swanson (6), 17. Terry Nichols (13), 18. Mike Leach Jr. (19), 19. Robert Dalby (3), 20. Kyle Heckman (20). NT

—————————-

**Morris flipped during qualifying. Dalby and Leach flipped on lap 10 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-8 Worth, Laps 9-20 Faccinto, Lap 21 Swanson, Laps 22-30 Worth.

HARD CHARGER: David Prickett (15th to 5th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Marvin Mitchell

NEW USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-J.Swanson-78, 2-Worth-75, 3-Faccinto-73, 4-Liggett-72, 5-Prickett-64, 6-Elliott-63, 7-Schutte-58, 8-McQueen-57, 9-Sarna-53, 10-Beilman-47.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: April 20– Merced Speedway – Merced, California