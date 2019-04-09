Dover Rebounds for Victory During Season-Opening Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

GREENWOOD, Neb. (April 9, 2019) – Jack Dover captured his first feature victory of the year during the season-opening weekend for the first time since 2013.

Dover was victorious on Saturday evening at I-80 Speedway during the weekend finale of the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints doubleheader, which he might have swept if it hadn’t been for a fuel problem on Friday.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “We normally don’t get our first win until a couple of months down the road. Getting a win is a huge confidence booster. It’s great to win this early in the season.”

The weekend began on Friday with Dover advancing from third to second place in a heat race. That earned a spot into the feature redraw and he pulled the No. 2 to line up on the outside of the front row.

“We took off and slid for the lead on the opening lap,” he said. “We led the first six or seven laps before we pulled off because the fuel was plugging up. I switched fuel tanks in the offseason and didn’t get it cleaned out properly so it’s my fault. It took about four laps and then I started noticing it getting worse. It gets to the point where the stuff gets so plugged up it stops running.”

Dover was credited with a 16th-place finish following the DNF. However, he was optimistic despite the frustrating finish.

“If we wouldn’t have had problems I think we were on our way to win that,” he said. “We experimented with some setup stuff and it worked really well. We turned a bad night into a good night because we learned something.”

Dover was stout on Saturday. A runner-up result in a heat race again locked him into the feature redraw. This time he pulled the pole position and capitalized.

“We started on the pole and never had a challenge until the last restart, which was a green-white-checkered finish,” he said. “(Justin) Henderson slid me in turns one and two, but I drove back underneath of him and didn’t look back.”

The victory was Dover’s 12th at the track since 2013. It also marked his 26th career triumph with the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 5 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 16 (2).

April 6 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 2 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

2 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JackDoverRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JackDoverRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackdoverracing?fref=ts

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Carpet Land

Carpet Land has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years and has two convenient locations in Lincoln, Neb., and Omaha, Neb. Carpet Land’s goal is to provide the largest selection of in-stock flooring at discounted prices for its customers. Along with Nebraska’s largest in-stock carpet inventory, the company also carries large amounts of vinyl, tile, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles and planks, area rugs and room size remnants. For more information, visit http://www.CarpetLandonline.com .

“We are really excited to have Carpet Land back as part of our team,” Dover said. “They’ve been a great supporter of racing in Nebraska and I can’t wait to see them to Victory Lane a lot in 2019.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, SSS Motorsports, Certified Transmission, Moss Racing Engines, True Trucking, Backlund Plumbing, Speedway Graphics, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Trail Performance Coatings Inc., Husker Diesel, Volvo Trucks of Omaha, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Speedway Motors, Vortex Wings, Ostransky Farms, Select Auto, Select Auto Body, R&G Services and Industrial Plating for their continued support.

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES –

Jack Dover Racing is close to being able to compete across the country by returning to the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, where Dover has finished in the top 10 both seasons he has raced full time with the premier 360 sprint car series. He is also ready to compete with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series en route to his dream of racing in NASCAR. For more information on partnership opportunities, e-mail JackDoverRacing@yahoo.com.