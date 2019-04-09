SPEED2 EASTERN AND WESTERN MIDGETS IN ACTION SATURDAY

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 9, 2019)………USAC SpeeD2 Midget racing has two events on tap this Saturday night, April 13, on each of the coasts. The Eastern Midgets debut on the 4/10-mile paved oval of South Carolina’s Dillon Motor Speedway while Western U.S. Midgets head for the dirt for the first time this season at California’s scenic Ventura Raceway on Saturday.

Greensboro, North Carolina’s Nolan Allison picked up the win in the lone appearance by the Eastern Midgets at Dillon one year ago. Reigning series champion Jessica Bean of Farmland, Ind. finished third en route to her second series title.

Bean will be back to defend her championship from a year ago along with the Allison brothers, Neal & Nolan, set to contend. Newcomers Bronzie Lawson and USAC .25 National Champs Daytona Spicola and Preston Lattomus will make their first career starts. Returning competitors, Connor Gross from N.J., Eric Lewis of N.Y., and North Carolina natives Alex Murray and Sam Hatfield will also be on hand for the opener.

Tyler Slay of Watsonville, Calif. won the Western U.S. division’s visit to Ventura in 2018 on his way to the series championship. Joey Iest of Madera, Calif. captured the season opening victory on the pavement at Madera (Calif.) Speedway in March and leads the overall standings heading into Ventura.

Saturday at Dillon features the USAC SpeeD2 Eastern Midgets, Late Models, Mini Cups and Pure Stock 4-Cylinders. Gates open at 10am Eastern with rotating practice set to begin at noon. Qualifying commences at 3pm and the green flag is set to drop for racing at 5pm! Adult general admission is $12 while kids 11 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $25 apiece.

Ventura’s slate on Saturday includes the VRA Sprint Cars, Dwarf Cars, Senior Sprints, IMCA Modifieds and Hobby Stocks along with the SpeeD2 Western U.S. Midgets. Grandstands open at 3pm. Adult general admission tickets are $15 while Senior, Military and Students get in for $11. Kids 12 and under are FREE!