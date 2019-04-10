SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RETURNS TO ACTION THIS SATURDAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will present its second racing program of the early 2019 season at 6 p.m. this Saturday, April 13, featuring the Keller’s Auto Body & Towing 360 sprint cars, Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center super late models, and the A&A Auto Stores pro stocks and roadrunners.

Track gates will open at 4 p.m. with engine starts at 5:15 p.m. Qualifying will get underway at 6 p.m.

The 360 sprint cars and super late models will compete in 25-lap main events paying $2,000 to win. The pro stocks and roadrunners will race in 15- and 12-lap races.

In last week’s Opener, Kyle Reinhardt of Neptune City, N.J., won his first career sprint car race at Selinsgrove Speedway in convincing fashion. Coleby Frye of Dover won the late model opener, while Brandon Moser of Middleburg and Smith Cope of Danville scored Opening Day victories in the pro stocks and roadrunners, respectively.

On Saturday, April 20, the United Racing Club traveling 360 sprint car contingent will sanction the first race of 2019 along with super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners at 6 p.m.

The speedway will close out the first month of the season at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, with the annual Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes Ray Tilley Classic for 410 sprint cars plus the first Grit House Route 35 Super Late Model Challenge Series race, and roadrunners.

April 28 will be the first of four appearances by the 410 sprint cars at Selinsgrove this season in the 30-lap, $4,088-to-win tribute race honoring the memory of former four-time champion Ray Tilley of Pine Grove.

The Grit House Route 35 Series late model race will pay $2,500 to win the 25-lap race on April 28.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park’s Friday Night Lights opener for go karts will take place at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, April 12. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.