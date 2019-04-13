Mark Smith streaks to 5th USCS win of season at Bubba’s

From Pete Walton

Ocala FL – April 12. 2019 – Mark Smith from Sunbury, PA won his 5th USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters main event of the 2019 season at Bubba Raceway Park on Friday night. Cherryille, NC’s Johnny Bridges chased Smith across the line in the runner-up spot. Tyler Clem from St. Pete, FL followed in third place. Dale Howard from Byhalia, MS was fourth and 11-time series Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN rounded out the top five.

USCS Points leader, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, OH was sixth followed by the nights Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger. Nick Snyder from Marco Island, FL was seventh after starting 20th. Eighth place went to Mark Ruel, Jr. from Jacksonville, FL followed by Matt Kurtz also from Jacksonville and Johnny Gilbertson from Riverview, FL completed the top 10 after an early race spon and charging back to 10th place.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprin int Car Results on Friday, April 12. 2019:

Heat 1 – Engler Machine & Tool (8 Laps) :

1. 24-Danny Martin Jr[1] ; 2. 22G-Johnny Gilbertson[4] ; 3. 92-Matt Kurtz[2] ; 4. 14c-Tyler Clem[7] ; 5. 5-Hayden Campbell[5] ; 6. 5k-Jake Karklin[3] ; 7. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[6]

Heat 2 – B,brown and Miller Ra ing Solutions (8 Laps)

1. m1-Mark Smith[1] ; 2. 4-Danny Smith[2] ; 3. 07-Johnny Bridges[6] ; 4. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[4] ; 5. 22-Connor Leoffler[5] ; 6. 83A-Bob Auld[3] ; 7. 33-Joe Larkin[7]

Heat 3 – Butlerbuilt (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1] ; 2. 38-Tony Agin[2] ; 3. 47-Dale Howard[7] ; 4. 43-Terry Witherspoon[5] ; 5. 17b-Shelby Brown[4] ; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6] ; 7. g6-Brandon Grubaugh[3]

USCS Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[2] ; 2. 07-Johnny Bridges[4] ; 3. 47-Dale Howard[3] ; 4. 4-Danny Smith[5] ; 5. 17b-Shelby Brown[1] ; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

FireAde A-Main – USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprint Cars (25 Laps)

1. m1-Mark Smith[5] ; 2. 07-Johnny Bridges[3] ; 3. 14c-Tyler Clem[7] ; 4. 47-Dale Howard[1] ; 5. 10-Terry Gray[6] ; 6. 4-Danny Smith[8] ; 7. 116-Nick Snyder[20] ; 8. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[12] ; 9. 92-Matt Kurtz[10] ; 10. 22G-Johnny Gilbertson[2] ; 11. 38-Tony Agin[9] ; 12. 43-Terry Witherspoon[11] ; 13. 5k-Jake Karklin[16] ; 14. 24-Danny Martin Jr[4] ; 15. 33-Joe Larkin[18] ; 16. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[19] ; 17. 28-Jeff Willingham[15] ; 18. 22-Connor Leoffler[14] ; 19. 5-Hayden Campbell[13] ; 20. 83A-Bob Auld[17]

DNS – g6 Brandon Grubaugh

DNS – 20 Frank Carlsson

DNS – 17b Shelby Brown