Reed gets 40th 410 win at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Byron Reed opened his 30th year of sprint car racing in convincing fashion Friday, April 12 at Attica Raceway Park. The Monclova, Ohio driver led all 30 laps of the 410 sprint feature to record his 40th career win at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant on True Alpha Wealth Management/Fisher Performance Night.

Bellevue, Ohio’s Mike Bores battled Travis Stemler side by side the last six laps of the late model A-main before claiming his fifth career Attica win by half a car length.

Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy found something in the middle of the track and cruised to his 16th career 305 sprint feature win at Attica.

Reed, an eight time Attica champion, also claimed the first victory for the newly created Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Ivy’s win was also the first in the new KS Sales & Service AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales. The AFCS has a hefty point fund for both the 410s and 305 sprints separate from both Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway.

Reed’s victory aboard the Crown Battery backed machine didn’t come easy as young up-and-comer Buddy Kofoid from Penngrove, California charged from deep in the pack (10th) for the second week in a row to challenge for the win.

“This is my 30th year of racing and I was wondering if I could still do this but I guess I can. Leading is always tough when you get into traffic. It was tough to pass and the second place guy has the advantage of going where you don’t. I want to thank my crew and parents for all their work and support,” Reed said.

Bores, who will celebrate a birthday on Monday, patiently followed Stemler throughout most of the 25 lap Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Model A-main. With six laps to go Bores moved up half a groove and began to challenge for the lead, finally pulling to the front with four laps to go. Stempler didn’t back down and continued to race to Bores’ inside while Ryan Missler joined in on the battle. Bores was able to maintain his line and the advantage by half a car length at the checkers.

“Two years ago I won on my birthday so this is a nice early present. I knew I wanted to get up on the track a little. Travis raced me hard and clean,” Bores said beside his Cam Tech/Burns Electric/Underground Utilities Inc./MJD Motorsports/Roeder Racing & Services/ Accuforce Shocks/Black Diamond Chassis backed #94.

While everyone utilized the track’s bottom groove, Ivy, who also owns eight 410 wins and 4 truck wins at Attica, moved up to the middle of the track and took the lead from Luke Griffith on lap seven then survived several restarts to hold off a closing Paul Weaver for the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature win.

“We took some gear away from this thing and I think that helped us out. We didn’t spin tires and that helped us out a bunch actually. I didn’t want to leave the bottom open. I tried to go around those lapped cars up top and it was pretty dusty and I was like don’t do that again. I would make someone go around the outside to beat me. I have to thank everyone who helps out on this deal,” Ivy said beside his L&R Farms, C&N Supply, Rohr Lawncare, Sonny’s Welding & Machine, Welty Financial Services , Atkinson Farms, Story Equipment backed machine.

Reed and Ryan Ruhl brought the field to green for the 30 lap feature for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 sprints but before a lap could be completed Trevor Baker spun with front end damage. On the restart Reed gained the upper hand over Ruhl, Brian Lay, Brock Martin, DJ Foos, Travis Philo, Cale Thomas and Kofoid. While Reed steadily pulled away and Ruhl and Lay running comfortably in second and third, a great battle ensued for fourth with Martin, Philo and Foos.

With five laps scored Martin’s great run would end when he spun. On the ensuing restart Philo would also spin. The restart would see Reed once again pull away from Ruhl with Lay, Foos and Thomas locked in a great battle for third. Reed encountered heavy lapped traffic on lap 13 but Ruhl could not close as Lay, Thomas, Foos and Kofoid gave chase. Foos and Thomas would tangle on lap 17 which moved Kofoid into the fourth spot for the ensuing restart. When the green flew Reed and Ruhl pulled away while Kofoid pressured Lay for third with Parker Price Miller and Chris Andrews staying with striking distance.

With six laps to go Reed had pulled away to a comfortable margin while Kofoid now pressured Ruhl for second and Lay and Price Miller battled for fourth. Kofoid took the runner-up spot on lap 27 and quickly closed on Reed who was dealing with lapped traffic. As Reed took the white flag Kofoid was within a car length. Reed hit his marks perfectly on the bottom of the track and drove to the win over Kofoid, Ruhl, Price Miller and Lay.

Bores and Stemler brought the field to green for the 25 lap late model A-main with Stemler gaining the upper hand over Bores, Eric Spangler, Steve Kester and Jeff Warnick. As the front duo pulled away a fantastic race ensued for third between Spangler, Kester, Matt Irey, Warnick, Ryan Missler and Ryan Markham.

With six laps scored Casey Noonan and Matt Shipley tangled to bring out the caution. On the restart once again Stemler and Bores pulled away as Kester tried to hold of Spangler and Irey. Stemler and Bores ran nose to tail and put some real estate between themselves and that torrid battle for third between Kester, Irey, Missler and now Devin Shiels. A caution for a Cody Scott spin with five laps to go made for some late race drama.

On the restart Bores moved up a groove and immediately got beside Stemler for the lead while Missler ran right off their rear bumpers while Kester, Markham, Shiels and Rusty Schlenk (up from 17th) battled hard behind the lead trio. Bores led lap 21 by a bumper as he and Stemler ran side by side lap after lap. At the white flag Bores led by two feet as Missler stuck his nose in to challenge. Bores would get the narrow victory over Stemler, Missler, Kester and Shiels.

Jerry Dahms and Luke Griffith paced the field for the 25 lap 305 A-main but it took four attempts to get a lap in as multiple spins and collisions took place. The fourth attempt was the charm as Griffith grabbed the lead over Mike Burkin, Dahms, Seth Schneider, Brandon Moore, Ivy and Weaver. Ivy quickly moved to the middle of the track and drove into third by the third lap. A caution for a Zeth Sabo spin on lap four gave Ivy the chance to take second on the ensuing restart.

Griffith tried to hold off Ivy but dropped to second on lap seven with Burkin, Schneider, Weaver, Jamie Miller and Brandon Moore in pursuit. Dahms spun on lap 10 just as Ivy had pulled away out front. On the restart Ivy was able to distance himself from Griffith who had his hands full with Weaver as Burkin and Miller battled for fourth. Ivy encountered heavy lapped traffic with five laps to go and Weaver, who took second three laps earlier, started to reel in the leader with Miller grabbing third from Griffith.

Ivy maintained the bottom groove and followed the lapped cars as Weaver ran out of laps and had to settle for second, Miller, Griffith and Burkin rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action for the Core & Main Spring Nationals, Friday and Saturday April 19 and 20 featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions both nights running 40 laps for $5,000 each night. The late models will be in action Friday with the 305 sprints on the card for Saturday.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Fisher Performance:

Fisher Performance of Akron, Ohio has been supporting racing around Ohio for many years. Make sure to see Rick at the track for parts and tires. Give Fisher Performance a call for estimates on dyno work and have those bars and shocks checked before heading to the track.

About True Alpha Wealth Management – www.truealphawm.com

True Alpha Wealth Management strives to understand what matters most to you so together we can create a financial plan that is unique to you, your family and your business. We can help with sustaining your lifestyle, advice on and the management of generational wealth strategies, purchasing a dream home, funding for college or philanthropic intentions. True Alpha offers retirement plan consulting that provides innovative advice and guidance to properly structure your company’s retirement plans. True Alpha Wealth Management is located in Sandusky, Ohio.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, April 12, 2019

True Alpha Wealth Management/Fisher Performance Night

Starting position [*]

410 Sprints – Callies’ Performance Products

Qualifying

1.5T-Travis Philo, 12.971; 2.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.991; 3.16-DJ Foos, 12.994; 4.91-Cale Thomas, 13.038; 5.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.087; 6.45L-Brian Lay, 13.089; 7.25M-Chris Andrews, 13.098; 8.83M-Broc Martin, 13.106; 9.8M-TJ Michael, 13.147; 10.5R-Byron Reed, 13.192; 11.22-Cole Duncan, 13.219; 12.23-Max Stambaugh, 13.318; 13.71-Parker Price-Miller, 13.327; 14.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.346; 15.49-Shawn Dancer, 13.347; 16.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.356; 17.45B-Trevor Baker, 13.366; 18.71H-Ryan Ruhl, 13.380; 19.23JR-Jack Sodeman, 13.400; 20.1-Nate Dussel, 13.410; 21.33-Caleb Griffith, 13.434; 22.22S-Brandon Spithaler, 13.455; 23.17-Jared Horstman, 13.482; 24.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.498; 25.4-Cap Henry, 13.518; 26.8J-Jess Stiger, 13.520; 27.8-Jordan Ryan, 13.548; 28.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.583; 29.14W-Chad Wilson, 13.649; 30.21N-Frankie Nervo, 13.764; 31.71O-Aryton Olsen, 13.834; 32.2+-Brian Smith, 14.019; 33.88N-Frank Neill, 14.226;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 25M-Chris Andrews[4] ; 2. 23-Max Stambaugh[2] ; 3. 8M-TJ Michael[3] ; 4. 4-Cap Henry[7] ; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 6. 71O-Aryton Olsen[9] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 8. 21N-Frankie Nervo[8] ; 9. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 83M-Broc Martin[1] ; 2. 45L-Brian Lay[2] ; 3. 71-Parker Price-Miller[5] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs[7] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[8] ; 8. 49-Shawn Dancer[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[1] ; 2. 91-Cale Thomas[4] ; 3. 45B-Trevor Baker[2] ; 4. 33-Caleb Griffith[6] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[5] ; 6. 22-Cole Duncan[3] ; 7. 8J-Jess Stiger[7] ; 8. 8-Jordan Ryan[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5R-Byron Reed[2] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 3. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[3] ; 4. 23JR-Jack Sodeman[1] ; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 6. 88N-Frank Neill[8] ; 7. 14W-Chad Wilson[7] ; 8. 17-Jared Horstman[5]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[2] ; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1] ; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[4] ; 4. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[9] ; 5. 71O-Aryton Olsen[3] ; 6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5] ; 7. 21N-Frankie Nervo[7] ; 8. 8J-Jess Stiger[6] ; 9. 8-Jordan Ryan[8]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson[2] ; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs[3] ; 4. 88N-Frank Neill[4] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[5] ; 6. 49-Shawn Dancer[7] ; 7. 14W-Chad Wilson[6] ; 8. 17-Jared Horstman[8]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 5R-Byron Reed[1] ; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[10] ; 3. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[2] ; 4. 71-Parker Price-Miller[12] ; 5. 45L-Brian Lay[4] ; 6. 23-Max Stambaugh[9] ; 7. 4-Cap Henry[15] ; 8. 8M-TJ Michael[11] ; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[5] ; 10. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 11. 1-Nate Dussel[17] ; 12. 3J-Trey Jacobs[19] ; 13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[18] ; 14. 25M-Chris Andrews[7] ; 15. 2-Ricky Peterson[20] ; 16. 33-Caleb Griffith[16] ; 17. 23JR-Jack Sodeman[14] ; 18. 91-Cale Thomas[8] ; 19. 83M-Broc Martin[6] ; 20. 45B-Trevor Baker[13]

Hard Charger: 11N-Buddy Kofoid +8

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 3. 97-Kyle Peters[6] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 5. 12-Kyle Capodice[8] ; 6. 8-Bobby Clark[7] ; 7. 47-Matt Lucius[5] ; 8. 25R-Matt Russell[1]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 2. 09-Justin Adams[4] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 4. 5M-Mike Moore[3] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1] ; 7. 28-Tad Peck[7] ; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[8]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[2] ; 2. 48-Mike Burkin[3] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1] ; 4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 5. 25-Jason Keckler[7] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[4]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 2. 75-Jerry Dahms[1] ; 3. 11G-Luke Griffith[5] ; 4. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 5. Z10-Kevin Mingus[6] ; 6. 2X-Mike Grigsby[7] ; 7. 61-Chuck May[3]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[1] ; 2. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 3. 8-Bobby Clark[3] ; 4. 47-Matt Lucius[5] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 7. 25R-Matt Russell[7]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 2. Z10-Kevin Mingus[2] ; 3. 2X-Mike Grigsby[4] ; 4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[3] ; 5. 28-Tad Peck[5] ; 6. 3V-Chris Verda[7] ; 7. 61-Chuck May[6]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 77I-John Ivy[8] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[11] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[13] ; 4. 11G-Luke Griffith[2] ; 5. 48-Mike Burkin[3] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 8. 4*-Tyler Street[10] ; 9. 97-Kyle Peters[12] ; 10. 8-Bobby Clark[21] ; 11. 12-Kyle Capodice[17] ; 12. 7B-Shawn Valenti[16] ; 13. 09-Justin Adams[9] ; 14. 25-Jason Keckler[19] ; 15. 5M-Mike Moore[14] ; 16. 75-Jerry Dahms[1] ; 17. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[6] ; 18. 19R-Steve Rando[18] ; 19. 1H-Zeth Sabo[15] ; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5] ; 21. Z10-Kevin Mingus[20] ; 22. 2X-Mike Grigsby[22]

Hard Charger: 8-Bobby Clark +11

Late Models – Summit Racing Equipment

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 27S-Eric Spangler[1] ; 2. 20-Doug Eck[8] ; 3. 69W-Jeff Warnick[5] ; 4. 53-Hillard Miller[6] ; 5. 44-Matt Shipley[7] ; 6. 30-Nate Potts[2] ; 7. 42*-Bob Mayer[3] ; 8. 7-Ben Mott[4]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 77-Steve Kester[4] ; 2. 21A-Logan Arntz[1] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[2] ; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan[6] ; 5. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[7] ; 6. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[5] ; 7. 44S-Colin Shipley[3]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[2] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 3. 19-Cody Scott[7] ; 4. 5Y-Josh Haynes[5] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[3] ; 6. RH21-Gregg Haskell[1] ; 7. 75-Dana Frey[6]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[7] ; 3. 2S-Travis Stemler[6] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan[5] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[2] ; 7. 12-Doug Drown[1]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[2] ; 2. 44-Matt Shipley[1] ; 3. 12-Doug Drown[12] ; 4. 28-Kent Brewer[3] ; 5. 30-Nate Potts[5] ; 6. RH21-Gregg Haskell[7] ; 7. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 8. 44S-Colin Shipley[10] ; 9. 69R-Doug Baird[8] ; 10. 7-Ben Mott[13] ; 11. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[6] ; 12. 75-Dana Frey[11] ; 13. 42*-Bob Mayer[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[1] ; 2. 2S-Travis Stemler[2] ; 3. 50-Ryan Missler[6] ; 4. 77-Steve Kester[5] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[11] ; 6. 5M-Ryan Markham[8] ; 7. 12-Doug Drown[19] ; 8. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[17] ; 9. 27S-Eric Spangler[3] ; 10. 21A-Logan Arntz[7] ; 11. 69W-Jeff Warnick[4] ; 12. 20-Doug Eck[9] ; 13. 92-Justin Chance[16] ; 14. 19-Cody Scott[12] ; 15. 53-Hillard Miller[13] ; 16. 44-Matt Shipley[18] ; 17. 5Y-Josh Haynes[15] ; 18. 36-Matt Irey[10] ; 19. 1N-Casey Noonan[14] ; 20. 28-Kent Brewer[20]

Hard Charger: 12-Doug Drown +12