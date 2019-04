HATFIELD TAKES EASTERN SPEED2 OPENER AT DILLON

From USAC

Dillon, SC……..Sam Hatfield of Mooresville, N.C. captured Friday night’s 35-lap USAC Eastern Speed2 Midget opener at Dillon Motor Speedway. He passed Nolan Allison on lap 24 and led the final 12 laps to beat Allison, Alex Murray, Neal Allison and Jessica Bean.

USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 13, 2019 – Dillon, South Carolina – Dillon Motor Speedway

QUALIIFICATIONS: 1. Eric Lewis, #4, Radical-16.461; 2. Sam Hatfield, #9, Lamb-16.536; 3. Alex Murray, #22, Murray-16.641; 4. Jessica Bean, #5, Radical-16.721; 5. Neal Allison, #15, Allison-16.752; 6. Nolan Allison, #16, Allison-16.761; 7. Connor Gross, #14, Gross-16.796; 8. Daytona Spicola, #8, Radical-17.060; 9. Bronzi Lawson, #54, Lawson-17.121; 10. Preston Lattomous, #28, Lewis-17.300;

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Sam Hatfield, 2. Nolan Allison, 3. Alex Murrray, 4. Neal Allison, 5. Jessica Bean, 6. Eric Lewis, 7. Connor Gross, 8. Preston Lattomous, 9. Daytona Spicola, 10. Bronzi Lawson. NT

————————————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-23 Nolan Allison, Laps 24-35 Hatfield.

NEW USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1-Hatfield-75, 2-Nolan Allison-68, 3-Murray-68, 4-Neal Allison-63, 5-Bean-61, 6-Lewis-61, 7-Gross-51, 8-Lattomous-49, 9-Spicola-46, 10-Lawson-43.

NEXT USAC EASTERN SPEED2 MIDGET RACE: April 26, 2019 – Raleigh, N.C. – Wake County Speedway