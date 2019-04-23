‘RacinBoys All Access’ Showcasing Live Video of Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Races at Eagle Raceway and U.S. 36 Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 22, 2019) – The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour is slated to kick off the 2019 season this week and RacinBoys has fans across the world covered.

RacinBoys All Access will showcase live Pay-Per-View video from nearly all Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour events along with other special races. Several regional races have already been broadcast with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour campaign set to debut this Thursday at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Neb., followed by an event on Friday at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. The broadcasts feature live video from hot laps through the A Main.

The RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

RacinBoys also continues PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group this weekend.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country each Friday and Saturday night.

Several of the marquee racing events around the country this weekend include: the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in Missouri; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions in Ohio; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Illinois; and ASCS regional competition in Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Missouri to name a few.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

MCCARTHY AUTO GROUP –

McCarthy Auto Group includes nine dealerships throughout Kansas and Missouri with an extensive inventory of the newest models and most popular makes of vehicles, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai Toyota, Nissan and more. McCarthy Auto Group also offers superior auto service departments from oil changes to body repair. They are a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned automobiles, collision repair and much, much more. The professionals at McCarthy Auto Group also have a passion for connecting with the community and enhancing people’s lives. They encourage everyone to help them support the community in many of their charitable causes throughout the year. For more information, visit http://www.ShopMcCarthy.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .