STEVE ALEXANDER RECOVERY FUND

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 24, 2019)………AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car crew chief Steve Alexander remains hospitalized following an accident on April 13 during an event at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway.

Alexander, crew chief for the Alexander Racing No. 4 driven by seven-time AMSOIL USAC/CRA champion Damion Gardner, sustained 10 broken ribs in multiple places, a grade 4 spleen injury and blood in his lungs after the rear door of the team’s trailer fell on top of him.

As of April 24, Alexander was scheduled to undergo another CT scan.

You can help out Steve and his recovery fund by donating to https://www.facebook.com/donate/278747229720644/2486036888108377/.

The Alexander team has been the most successful team in terms of championship in USAC/CRA history, earning seven owner titles since 2007 with Gardner and Tony Jones.