ELDORA OPENER FLOODED OUT

ROSSBURG, Ohio (April 26, 2019) – After consultation with authorities in Darke and Mercer County as well as border counties in the neighboring state of Indiana, Eldora Speedway officials tonight announced the cancelation of the 66th Season Opener scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

“Sometimes you gotta know when to fold’em,” said Roger Slack, General Manager. “The facility and track surface are ready to go but the race teams and fans have to be able to get here – and do so in a safe and timely fashion.”

The local area continues to be under a Flood Warning with Grand Lake St. Mary yet to crest and more rain is expected late afternoon Saturday. There are nine roads closed in the immediate area of the speedway in Darke County and another 27 closures in Mercer County.

The OHGO app reports closures in Ohio include US and State Routes 127, 118, 29, 30, 47, 49 and 66 while INDOT’s live map shows US and State Routes 1, 26 and 27 closed for flooding.

The next event on Eldora’s 2019 schedule is the #LetsRaceTwo Doubleheader Weekend featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday, May 10th and 11th.

