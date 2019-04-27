Fremont Rained Out

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (April 27, 2019) – With nearly two inches of rain having fallen Thursday through Friday and a forecast of more rain later Saturday afternoon, Fremont Speedway officials have cancelled racing for Saturday, April 27 on Level Performance/Gressman Powersports Night.

“We probably could have had the track ready to go. Unfortunately the forecast calls for a good chance of more rain from four o’clock on, leaving us with no choice,” said Ryan Schiets, Chair of the Fremont Speedway Committee.

The Track That Action Built will be back in action Saturday, May 4 as AmeriGas Propane Presents the Open Wheel Shootout. It will be a Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group night for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints paying $4,000 to the feature winner. The K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance (NRA) Sprint Invaders will take on the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non-wing sprints will be in action as well.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4 with racing underway at 7 p.m.