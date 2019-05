ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (May 4, 2019) — The program Saturday at Lincoln Speedway was rained out following the preliminary races. The 410 Sprint Feature will be made up on Saturday, May 11 and the 358 Sprint Feature will be made up on June 1. The Kid’s Big Wheel Races are rescheduled for June 8. Due to the number of races that were completed the event was considered complete and rain checks are void.