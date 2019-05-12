Montieth, Kendall, Ross, and Buckwalter Win at Lincoln Speedway

From Bill Meyere

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (May 11, 2019) – For the second week in a row Lincoln Speedway officials made the decision to push the start time up two hours to try and beat Mother Nature. Luckily with four features to run, the move worked this Saturday with the rain beginning to fall as Robbie Kendall pulled his car into victory lane after the fourth feature.

Going through the Lincoln Record Books, one would need to go back to 2014 to find a year it took Brian Montieth longer to find victory lane. In 2014 Montieth waited until May 31st to earn his first win of the season. Montieth earned his first victory of 2019 on Saturday night during the $4,000 to win World of Outlaws tune-up.

Montieth started on the pole of the 25-lap feature, with Alan Krimes to his outside. Krimes used the top of the track to take the lead as the green flag dropped. Third starting Danny Dietrich started to go to work on Montieth for second. The leaders hit lapped traffic on lap 4.

Typically, more comfortable running the top of the track, Montieth tried the bottom to get by Krimes on lap 5. It looked like it worked until Montieth got held up by a slowing car allowing Krimes to keep the lead.

Montieth dove to the bottom of turn 3 on lap 7 to try and get the lead and it was a drag race to the flag stand, but Krimes held him off again. Any momentum Montieth could carry from the front stretch going into turn 1 went away coming out of turn 2 until lap 10. Montieth got under Krimes in 1 and 2 on lap 10 and made it stick. Dietrich followed to take second.

Dietrich was getting a great run off of turn 2 to keep pace with Montieth. Montieth narrowly split two lapped cars battling for position on lap 13 to put them between him and Dietrich. As Dietrich worked on the lapped cars Montieth was able to pull away.

Once Dietrich made his way past the lapped cars, he had Montieth’s lead down to under a second by lap 18. Two laps later Montieth’s lead was back up over a second as Dietrich got tied up in lapped traffic again.

Freddie Rahmer had gotten by Krimes for third on lap 14 but Krimes didn’t let him out of his sight. Krimes got Rahmer back on lap 23 as Rahmer got caught behind a lapped car.

Montieth beat Dietrich to the checkered flag by .635 seconds to win the non-stop feature. Not only was the feature non-stop, it was record setting. Total running time was 6:19.113, the fastest 25 laps on record at Lincoln Speedway. Krimes held onto third. Rahmer crossed the line fourth and Anthony Macri completed the top five.

Heat winners were Cole Young, Freddie Rahmer and Jim Siegel. Danny Dietrich set quick time over the 28-car field with a lap of 13.112 seconds.

Robbie Kendall Goes Wire to Wire for Make-Up Feature Victory

Robbie Kendall started on the pole of Saturday night’s make-up feature from last week’s rain-shortened event. Bradley Howard started on the outside of row one.

Kendall was out to the lead when the green flag dropped and had nearly a four-second advantage over Howard by lap 4.

Scott Fisher and Trey Hivner battled for third early in the race with Hivner taking the spot-on lap 4. Kendall hit lapped traffic on lap 5 but it didn’t slow him down.

Anthony Macri had worked his way up to third from his eighth starting spot by lap 8.

Kendall’s lead was over 5 seconds by lap 11. Freddie Rahmer was running fourth after starting ninth by lap 12 and started to work on Macri for third. Rahmer tried a slide job to take the spot from Macri on lap 13 but couldn’t make it stick.

The caution flag came out on lap 13 for Hivner when he got spun around in turns 3 and 4. Hivner was running fifth when he brought out the caution. The caution wiped away Kendall’s 4.9 second lead over Howard.

Macri was all over Howard for second on the restart and took the spot after getting under Howard in turns 3 and 4. Rahmer followed on the next lap and took third from Howard.

Dietrich moved up to fourth on lap 15 and started to work on Rahmer for third. As the top four, Kendall, Macri, Rahmer & Dietrich, ran the top line around the track they started to pull away from the rest of the field.

Rahmer tried to the bottom of the track on lap 19 but couldn’t make a move to get around Macri. The leaders hit lapped traffic with five laps to go. Dietrich got around Rahmer for third on lap 21. Rahmer made a run for the third spot on lap 23 but couldn’t beat Dietrich bag to the flag stand.

The caution flag came out with one lap to go when Macri got turned around in turns 1 and 2 after making a move for the lead.

Kendall led the field to the cone for a one lap shoot out. Rahmer got under Dietrich in turns 1 and 2 on the restart to take second with Kendall holding onto the lead.

Kendall won his second career Lincoln Speedway feature by .319 seconds over Freddie Rahmer. Dietrich crossed the line third. Howard finished fourth and Cory Haas rounded out the top five.

Tyler Ross Wins First Race of 2019

Tyler Ross didn’t have an easy path to victory on Saturday night starting eighth in the 20-lap main event. Zach Allman started on the pole with Travis Scott on the outside of the front row.

Scott was out to the with Allman and Cody Fletcher drag racing for second, with Allman holding on to the spot.

Ross had worked his way around Matt Findley for fourth on lap 5. Doug Hammaker followed to take fifth from Findley.

The caution came out on lap 8 for Alyson Dietz when she got sideways in turn 2. Dietz rejoined the field.

Scott led the field to the cone for the single file restart with Allman in second, Fletcher running third and Ross in fourth. Ross went to the top on the restart and was up to second after getting around Fletcher in turns 1 and 2 and Allman in turns 3 and 4.

Ross then tracked down Scott to battle for the lead. Scott held onto the lead by a nose on lap 10 but Ross took the lead coming out of turn 2 on lap 11.

Dylan Orwig brought out the caution on lap 11 when he got turned around in turn 3. This time Ross lead the field to the cone. Ross held onto the lead and started to pull away from the field as Hammaker went to work on Ross for second. Scott was running the top of the track while Hammaker was working the bottom.

With Ross pulling away and Scott and Hammaker battling for second, Jeff Halligan worked his way through the field. Halligan was running sixth after the restart on lap 12 and moved up to fifth on lap 13. With two laps to go Halligan was up to fourth.

Hammaker finally got around Scott with a slide job in 3 and 4 to beat him to the white flag for second.

Ross crossed the line 4.170 seconds ahead of Hammaker. Scott held onto third. Halligan crossed the line fourth and Fletcher finished fifth.

Heat winners were Cody Fletcher and Doug Hammaker.

Steve Buckwalter Impressive in Midget Feature Win

With 18 midgets signed into the pits at the start of the night the decision was made to run a feature only program. The field was timed during warm-ups with the top six inverted for the feature line-up.

The invert put Eric Heydenreich on the pole of the 20-lap feature with Shawn Jackson on the outside of row 1. By the time cars were rolling onto the track for the main event, 21 midgets made the call.

Jackson was out to the lead from the outside of row 1 when the green flag dropped. Buckwalter was up to second from his fourth starting spot in one lap with Kameron Morral holding onto third. Ryan Smith got around Morral on the backstretch for third on lap 2.

Steve Drevicki got around Eric Heydenreich on lap 4 for sixth. Alex Bright, a late addition to the line-up, started at the rear of the field and had worked his way up to 10th by lap 6.

Buckwalter tried a slide job on Jackson for the lead in turns 1 and 2 on lap 7 and it worked. The caution came out on lap 8 for Rich Heydenreich as he slowed on the track.

Buckwalter led the field to the cone for the restart with Jackson, Smith, Tommy Kunsman and Morral nose-to-tail behind him.

Jackson tried the bottom on the restart, but he ended up getting chased down by Smith down the backstretch with Smith taking the second spot.

Bright continued to work his way through the field and was up to seventh on lap 11 and made it to sixth on lap 13.

Buckwalter and Smith pulled away from the field as they hit lapped traffic on lap 14. Smith closed the gap and worked on Buckwalter for the lead. Kunsman battled Jackson for third but couldn’t find a way around him for the position.

Buckwalter held onto the lead by a car length for the win. Smith crossed the line second. Jackson finished third. Kunsman was fourth and Drevicki rounded out the top five.

Saturday, May 11, 2019

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints:

410 Sprint World of Outlaws Tune-up Feature (25 Laps) – 1. 21-Brian Montieth ($4,000); 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 39-Cory Haas; 8. 15-Adam Wilt; 9. 72-Ryan Smith; 10. 75-Chase Dietz; 11. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 12. 1X-Chad Trout; 13. 17-Cole Young; 14. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 15. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 16. 49H-Bradley Howard; 17. 19M-Landon Myers; 18. 90-Jordan Givler; 19. 73B-Brett Michalski; 20. 10K-Joe Kata; 21. 11P-Greg Plank; 22. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 23. 55K-Robbie Kendall 24. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); (DNF); 25. 3-Todd Gracey (DNF); 26. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF)

Lap Leaders – Alan Krimes (1-10) & Brian Montieth (11-25)

410 Sprint May 4 Make-up Feature (25 Laps) 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall ($3,500); 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 49H-Bradley Howard; 5. 39-Cory Haas; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 87-Alan Krimes; 9. 90-Jordan Givler; 10. 59-Jim Siegel; 11. 21-Brian Montieth; 12. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 13. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 14. 75-Chase Dietz; 15. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 16. 73B-Brett Michalski; 17. 17-Cole Young; 18. 39M-Anthony Macri (DNF); 19. 97-Brie Hershey; 20. 11P-Greg Plank; 21. 19M-Landon Myers; 22. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF); 23. 91-Tony Fiore (DNF); 24. 99-Kyle Moody (DNS); 25. 24-Lucas Wolfe (DNS)

Lap Leader – Robbie Kendall (1-25)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (8 laps) – 1. 17-Cole Young; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 15-Adam Wilt; 4. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. 39-Cory Haas; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 49H-Bradley Howard; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 11P-Greg Plank

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (8 laps) – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 6. 19M-Landon Myers; 7. 73B-Brett Michalski; 8. 10K-Joe Kata; 9. 97-Brie Hershey

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (8 laps) – 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 72-Ryan Smith; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 75-Chase Dietz; 6. 7-Trey Hivner; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 3-Todd Gracey (DNF); 9. 99-Kyle Moody (DNS)

410 Sprint Time Trial Results 1. 48-Danny Dietrich 13.112; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer 13.116; 3. 59-Jim Siegel 13.133; 4. 17-Cole Young 13.157; 5. 87-Alan Krimes 13.178; 6. 91-Tony Fiore 13.178; 7. 72-Ryan Smith 13.215; 8. 15-Adam Wilt 13.225; 9. 39M-Anthony Macri 13.248; 10. 21-Brian Montieth 13.252; 11. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe 13.259; 12. 88-Brandon Rahmer 13.267; 13. 1X-Chad Trout 13.276; 14. 69-Tim Glatfelter 13.282; 15. 55K-Robbie Kendall 13.294; 16. 75-Chase Dietz 13.382; 17. Cory Haas 13.406; 18. 19M-Landon Myers 13.433; 19. 90-Jordan Givler 13.536; 20. 48H-Bradley Howard 13.540; 21. 73B-Brett Michalski 13.636; 22. 7-Trey Hiver 13.692; 23. 21T-Scott Fisher 13.920; 24. 97-Brie Hershey 13.961; 25. 3-Todd Gracey 14.062; 26. 11P-Greg Plank 14.070; 27. 10K-Joe Kata 14.211; 28. 99-Kyle Moody (No Time)

Hanover Auto Team 358 Sprint Cars:

358 Sprint Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 41B-Tyler Ross ($1,100); 2. 4R-Doug Hammaker; 3. 5-Travis Scott; 4. 45-Jeff Halligan; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman; 7. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 8. 28-Matt Findley; 9. 5A-Zach Allman; 10. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 11. 44-Dylan Norris; 12. 21T-Scott Fisher; 13. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 14. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 15. 34-Mark VanVorst; 16. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 17. 99-Zachary Cool; 18. 38-Brett Strickler; 19. 50-Alyson Dietz; 20. 2D-Dylan Orwig

Lap Leaders – Travis Scott (1-10) & Tyler Ross (11-20)

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 2. 28-Matt Findley; 3. 5-Travis Scott; 4. 5A-Zach Allman; 5. 45-Jeff Halligan; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman; 7. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 8. 50-Alyson Dietz; 9. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 20. 2D-Dylan Orwig (DNF)

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 4R-Doug Hammaker; 2. 38-Brett Strickler; 3. 41B-Tyler Ross; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 8. 34-Mark VanVorst; 9. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 10. 99-Zachary Cool

Midgets:

Midget Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 0-Steve Buckwalter ($1,200); 2. 99-Ryan Smith; 3. 7J-Shawn Jackson; 4. 21K-Tommy Kunsman; 5. 12-Steve Drevicki; 6. 92-Alex Bright; 7. 5B-Bobby Butler; 8. 11-Eric Heydenreich; 9. 22S-Reed Saloney; 10. 00-Jamie Spears; 11. 57-Jason Rice; 12. 86-Mark Lowrey; 13. 55-Steve Craig; 14. 75-Zach Curtis; 15. 46-Joe Kata; 16. 21S-Shannon Mausteller; 17. 21R-Randy Mausteller; 18. 4-Kameron Morral (DNF); 19. 22-Rich Heydenreich (DNF); 20. 0NJ-Brett Conkling (DNF); 21. 22H-Johnny Heydenreich (DNF)

Lap Leaders – Shawn Jackson (1-7) & Steve Buckwalter (8-20)

Midget Time Trial Results 1. 99-Ryan Smith 15.746; 2. 21K-Tommy Kunsman 15.901; 3. 0-Steve Buckwalter 16.113; 4. 4-Kameron Morral 16.137; 5. 7J-Shawn Jackson 16.144; 6. 11-Eric Heydenreich 16.233; 7. 86-Mark Lowrey 16.325; 8. 5B-Bobby Butler 16.499; 9. 22S-Reed Saloney 16.559; 10. 00-Jamie Spears 16.612; 11. 12-Steve Drevicki 16.707; 12. 75-Zach Curtis 17.081; 13. 57-Jason Rice 17.178; 14. 21S-Shannon Mausteller 17.454; 15. 0NJ-Brett Conkling 17.497; 16. 46-Joe Kata 17.900; 17. 21R-Randy Mausteller 18.095; 18. 22H-John Heydenreich (No Time)