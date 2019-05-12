POWRi Rained Out at Macon

From Adam Mackey

MACON, Il. (May 11, 2019) — Unseasonable weather continued to plague Central Illinois on Saturday, May 11, as high temperatures in the low 50’s and wet weather forced the cancellation of the first POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget visit of 2019 to Macon Speedway. Four other divisions were also on schedule.

For the Macon, IL track, it’s the second rainout in five tries this season, with the other being the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. In the three events that the track has held, car counts and crowds have been strong. So far, Macon Speedway has averaged 110+ cars per night with great racing in all divisions.

For the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, the rainout comes after a Friday night at Belle-Clair Speedway, in Belleville, IL that saw Austin Brown claim the feature win. In upwards of 40 cars were on hand. The Midgets have three more events scheduled at Macon. The remaining dates are June 15, August 17, and September 14.

Up next for Macon Speedway is Armed Forces night on Saturday, May 18. Retired and active military members will receive free admission after showing proper ID at the ticket window. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, DIRTcar Sportsman, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets will be in action.

For Macon Speedway, the month of May is a busy one with Armed Forces night then a doubleheader holiday week. On Memorial Day Monday, May 27, the Miller Lite Twin 50’s will be held for the Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models and Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods. Each event will race 50 laps. In addition, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Micros By Bailey Chassis, and Hornets will be in action. Then on Thursday, May 30, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will run in the 95Q Up On The Wheel 100. The Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars and Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will also race.

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.maconracing.com.