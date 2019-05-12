Vermeer Night Rained Out at Knoxville Raceway

_Top Stories, Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville Raceway Top Story Logo

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 11, 2019) — Steady precipitation canceled events at the Knoxville Raceway prior to hot laps. Sixty-nine cars signed in. Join us next week, Saturday, May 18, for Jersey Freeze/Dennison Racing Tee’s Night.

Related Stories: