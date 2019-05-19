Bilbee Wins BOSS Feature at Lawrenceburg

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, IN
Saturday May 19, 2019
Feature: 1. 17 – Nick Bilbee, 2. 4P – Scotty Weir, 3. 6R – Bill Rose, 4. 42 – Ty Tilton, 5. 89 – Shawn Westerfield, 6. 82 – Mike Miller, 7. 18X – Dallas Hewitt, 9. 26 – Pat Giddens, 10. 76 – J.J. Hughes, 11. 9 – Dustin Webber, 12. 24L – Lee Underwood, 13. 4J – Justin Owen, 14. 21 – Travis Hery, 15. 19 – Matt Cooley, 16. 24 – Landon Simon, 17. 2DI – Dustin Ingle, 18. 00 – Thomas Meseraull, 19. 5J – Josee Moffatt, 20. 33M – Matt Westfall, 21. 44X – Dickie Gaines, 22. 71B – Braxton Cummings