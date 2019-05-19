Mother Nature Takes River Town Showdown

From Richie Murray

GRANITE CITY, Il. (May 18, 2019) — Rain fell just as cars were pushed off for the start of the semi-feature, forcing cancellation of Saturday’s Brandt “River Town Showdown” program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship at Tri-City Speedway. A subsequent makeup date for the event will be announced soon.

Tyler Courtney swept Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying on both Friday and Saturday night in both the midget and the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship divisions. Chad Boat, Cannon McIntosh and Brady Bacon claimed heat race victories.

Next up on the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship schedule is the 15th annual running of “Indiana Midget Week,” six races in six nights beginning at Montpelier Motor Speedway on June 4, then to Gas City I-69 Speedway on June 5, Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville) on June 6, Bloomington Speedway on June 7, Lawrenceburg Speedway on June 8 and Kokomo Speedway on June 9.

Contingency award winners Saturday night at Tri-City Speedway were Tyler Courtney (Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier), Chad Boat (Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner), Cannon McIntosh (Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner) and Brady Bacon (Auto Meter/Indy Race Parts Third Heat Winner).

————————————-

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 18, 2019 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – Brandt “River Town Showdown” – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.270; 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5, Petry-15.515; 3. Logan Seavey, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.521; 4. Justin Grant, 4A, RAMS-15.577; 5. Tyler Thomas, 91T, Thomas-15.624; 6. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.735; 7. Chad Boat, 84, Tucker/Boat-15.779; 8. Jesse Colwell, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.823; 9. Brady Bacon, 76, FMR-15.841; 10. Chris Windom, 17BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.849; 11. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-15.870; 12. Andrew Layser, 47BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.878; 13. Zeb Wise, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.935; 14. Jerry Coons, Jr., 25, Petry-15.948; 15. Zane Hendricks, 27z, Hendricks-15.991; 16. Jason McDougal, 21KS, Reynolds-16.005; 17. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-16.020; 18. Holley Hollan, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-16.100; 19. C.J. Leary, 76m, FMR-16.203; 20. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 27, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-16.296; 21. Presley Truedson, 5T, Daum-16.402; 22. Karsyn Elledge, 1, Tucker/Boat-16.414; 23. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-16.462; 24. Cole Bodine, 15, Petry-16.565; 25. Kyle O’Gara, 67F, SFHR-17.319; 26. Sterling Cling, 35, Petry-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. Boat, 2. McDougal, 3. Windom, 4. Courtney, 5. Grant, 6. Elledge, 7. Leary, 8. Wise. 2:09.42

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. McIntosh, 2. Coons, 3. Colwell, 4. Klaasmeyer, 5. Daum, 6. T. Thomas, 7. K. Thomas, 8. Neuman. 2:12.19

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. Bacon, 2. Layser, 3. Carrick, 4. Seavey, 5. Hollan, 6. Hendricks, 7. Bodine, 8. Truedson. 2:14.50

REMAINDER OF EVENT CANCELLED

—————————-

**Cling flipped during qualifying.

NEW USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Courtney-456, 2-K. Thomas-417, 3-Leary-373, 4-Wise-367, 5-Windom-361, 6-Seavey-357, 7-Boat-347, 8-Klaasmeyer-331, 9-Carrick-295, 10-Colwell-287.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 4, 2019 – Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, Indiana – 15th “Indiana Midget Week” – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval