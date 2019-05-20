Knoxville Raceway Adds Event on Friday May 24th

KNOXVILLE, Iowa. (May 20, 2019) — Due to the number of rain outs during the 2019 season Knoxville Raceway added an event this coming Friday May 24th to their 2019 schedule. The Winged 410, 360, and Pro sprint cars will compete in a non-point event prior to Saturday’s regularly scheduled Knoxville Championship Cup show on Saturday.

Knoxville Raceway officials polled race teams on Friday and they were largely in favor of the second show added to Memorial Day weekend. Knoxville has cancelled four of their six racing programs this season due to inclement weather.