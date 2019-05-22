All Star return part of huge Memorial Day weekend at Fremont Speedway

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The return of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobile 1 on Sunday, May 26 is just part of a huge Memorial Day race weekend at Fremont Speedway. It begins with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Presents the NAPA Auto Parts FAST On Dirt Series on Saturday, May 25.

The FAST series event will pay the 410 winged sprint feature winner $3,000. The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints will also be in action and adult general admission on American Powersports Armed Forces Night is only $10. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing under way at 7 p.m.

Grove City, Ohio’s Cole Duncan leads the FAST points coming into Saturday’s event at “The Track That Action Built.” Justin Peck, who finished second at Fremont on May 18, is second in the standings followed by Joey Saldana, Fremont track record holder Lee Jacobs, Jordan Harble, Cody Bova, Tyler Gunn, TJ Michael, Max Stambaugh and Jack Sodeman Jr.

Fremont Speedway has been a home to the All Star Circuit of Champions for over 35 years, as the series has made 122 appearances at the track since June 21, 1980. Tony Stewart’s All Star travelers last visited Fremont Speedway during the Jim Ford Classic Sept. 18 and 19, 2015, with four time series champion Tim Shaffer and Ryan Smith scoring the wins.

The All Stars return to Fremont Speedway is being made possible by sponsorship from the Computer Man on East State Street in Fremont. The Computer Man will also give away a free computer Sunday evening. Those who want a chance at taking home the free computer should purchase a 50/50 ticket. Once the ticket is pulled for the cash prize, a second ticket will be drawn for the computer.

The All Stars are led by defending series champion Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas. Mother Nature has limited the All Stars to only two full point events so far in 2019 and Cory Eliason sits second in the standings after scoring the $10,000 victory at Virginia Motor Speedway. Six-time series champion Dale Blaney, Paul McMahan and former USAC National Midget Series champion Spencer Bayston round out the top five in All Star points.

The FAST series and All Star drivers will have to contend with a tough weekly contingent of drivers at Fremont. Peck currently leads the track’s point standings over Buddy Kofoid who scored his first ever win on May 18. Nate Dussel, Jacobs and opening night winner Cap Henry comprise the top five in the track’s points followed by DJ Foos, Caleb Griffith, Chris Andrews, seven time track champion Byron Reed and 2016 track champion Broc Martin.

Pit gates Sunday will open at noon with grandstands gates swinging open at 4 p.m. with racing under way at 7 p.m. The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will also be in action Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the track’s great campgrounds across from the fairgrounds. Camping per night is just $20 and includes electric and water and sewer hook-up.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.