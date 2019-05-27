Kyle Shipley Tops San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars At Canyon Speedway Park

From Bryan Hulbert

PEORIA, Ariz. (May 26, 2019) – Keeping victory in the family, the Shipley name was the one to beat this past weekend with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars At Canyon Speedway Park. With Joshua Shipley topping action on Saturday night, it was Kyle Shipley Sunday night to make it a family sweep of the Memorial Day Weekend event.

Taking off from the third positions, Kyle trailed the first seven laps. Back and forth with Joshua Shipley for the runner-up spot, the No. 0g secured second on Lap 7 and wasted no time working around race-long leader, Bruce St. James the following rotation.

Keeping pace over the field the rest of the way, Shipley crossed 1.237 seconds ahead of Bruce St. James, who posted his best finish of the 2019 season. Joey Scheopner was third with R.J. Johnson screaming through the field from 14th to grab fourth. Joshua Shipley slipped back to finish fifth.

Ryan Murphy, Asa Kesterson, Stevie Sussex, Daylin Perreira, and Ronald Webster completed the top ten. The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars are back on track on June 15 at Arizona Speedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars

Canyon Speedway Park

Peoria, AZ

Sunday, May 26, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7K-Bruce St. James, [2]

2. 2-Joshua Shipley, [4]

3. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [1]

4. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [6]

5. 7-Wayne Siddle, [3]

6. 51-Ronald Webster, [8]

7. 3-Tyler Most, [7]

8. 3Y-Pete Yerkovich, [5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [5]

2. 25-Stevie Sussex, [2]

3. 21-Daylin Perreira, [3]

4. 17-Joe Scheopner, [7]

5. 18-Asa Kesterson, [4]

6. 65X-John Romero, [1]

7. 34-R.J. Johnson, [6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [3]

2. 7K-Bruce St. James, [1]

3. 17-Joe Scheopner, [4]

4. 34-R.J. Johnson, [14]

5. 2-Joshua Shipley, [2]

6. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [8]

7. 18-Asa Kesterson, [10]

8. 25-Stevie Sussex, [6]

9. 21-Daylin Perreira, [7]

10. 51-Ronald Webster, [9]

11. 3-Tyler Most, [12]

12. 65X-John Romero, [13]

13. 7-Wayne Siddle, [11]

14. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [5]

DNS: 3Y-Pete Yerkovich,