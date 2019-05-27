Seavey Wins POWRi Feature at Lake Ozark

From POWRi

ELDON, Mo. (May 27, 2019) — In what started out as an all Jim Neuman Racing front row, with teammates Jake Neuman and Ace McCarthy sharing the top two positions, it would be Keith Kunz Curb-Agajanian Motorsports with Logan Seavey taking the checkers from the sixth starting position with the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues.

At the drop of the green flag, Jim Neuman Racing teammates dueled each other for the top position with Jake Neuman holding the lead over McCarthy as Seavey, Tucker Klaasmeyer, and Jesse Colwell dueled on back. With eight laps in the books, the red was displayed for Kaylee Bryson who got upside down hard in turn one after catching a right rear. She was all right, but done for the remainder of the evening.

Coming back to green flag racing, Neuman again powered back into the lead, but it wasn’t long before Seavey took over the top position. As the laps grew longer, it appeared nobody would have anything for the driver out of Sutter, California. That is until the last ten laps, when Zach Daum began his ascent into the top five on his way to a podium finish.

With the final caution on lap 27, Seavey led Klaasmeyer and Daum back to green, but Daum edged past Klaasmeyer for second and moved closer to pressuring Seavey. As the laps wound down, Klaasmeyer did everything he could to regain the second position, but in the ensuing chase, ended up sliding back to fourth as Jesse Colwell took over the third position to round out the podium.

“I was talking to my crew chief, Connor, after the heat race and I told him I was going to commit to the bottom; I didn’t think the bottom was going to slow down and he wasn’t totally sure about that, but I was pretty sure,” commented Logan Seavey. “He believed in me and we set it up for the bottom. I struggled for the first few laps to get around the racetrack, but then this thing really took off. It got really tricky on both ends of the racetrack and I saw the 5 moving up on the scoreboard, so I figured I better hit the bottom so he doesn’t sneak by. Overall, this was a fun race.”

“We were horrible early, we didn’t really come in until the last ten laps or so,” said Zach Daum. “We got better at the end. It was a little tight early, but we finished the race and we’re on the podium.”

“It was a really good night overall,” stated Jesse Colwell. “I wasn’t very good in hot laps, and then we won our heat race and then on the last restart we got a lot better. It’s definitely a lot of fun to driver for Keith. He gives us great racecars.”

Midgets

Racing Electronics Heat Race Winners: Heat 1: 3N – JAKE NEUMAN, Heat 2: 27 – TUCKER KLAASMEYER, Heat 3: 71 – JESSE COLWELL

Mesilla Valley Transportation Feature Winner: 67 – LOGAN SEAVEY

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67 – Logan Seavey 2. 5d – Zach Daum 3. 71 – Jesse Colwell 4. 27 – Tucker Klaasmeyer 5. 3n – Jake Neuman 6. 28 – Ace Mccarthy 7. 67k – Holley Hollan 8. 7m – Chance Morton 9. 44 – Andrew Felker 10. 42 – Hank Davis 11. 8m – Kade Morton 12. 60e – Mark Billings 13. 2h – Luke Howard 14. 15l – Merril Lamb 15. 9s – Gunner Ramey 16. 19s – Garet Williamson 17. 3h – Rick Horn 18. 08 – Cannon Mcintosh 19. 9 – Daison Pursley 20. 9h – Emilio Hoover 21. 11b – Kaylee Bryson 22. 28x – Justin Fernandez 23. 32 – Trey Marcham