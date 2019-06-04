ASCS Speedweek Continues Tuesday At Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (June 3, 2019) Looking to light up a little action on the 2019 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek, the next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be Tuesday, June 4 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

For the National Tour, Tuesday’s visit marks the 93rd visit to the famed Texas half-mile. In last year’s Speedweek thriller, Australia’s Scott Bogucki held off the charge of wily veteran, Sammy Swindell, to score his first career victory en-route to becoming the 2018 Brodix National Rookie of the Year.

Tuesday, June 4 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway opens at 6:00 P.M. with the action getting underway at 8:00 P.M. Admission is $25 for adults with discounts for Senior, Military, and Kids 13-15 paying $10. Kids 12 and under get in free. More information on the Devil’s Bowl can be found online at http://www.devilsbowl.com.

Following Tuesday’s Devil’s Bowl Speedway showdown, the series will head for Lawton Speedway (Lawton, Okla.) on Wednesday, June 5 the Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.) on Thursday, June 6 before hitting Salina Speedway (Salina, Kan.) on Saturday, June 8.

Subject to change, information and locations for remaining Speedweek events are as follows:

Round 2: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, Texas

When: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $25 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $10 Kids 12 and under free

Location: 1711 Lawson Rd. Mesquite, TX 75181

Phone: (972) 222-2421

Web: http://www.devilsbowl.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/DevilsBowl

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 467.0875

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 3: Lawton Speedway – Lawton, Okla.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $15 Kids 6-12: $2, Kids 5 and under: Free

Location: 3501 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK 73501

Phone: (580) 355-6417

Web: http://www.lawtonspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LawtonSpeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 4: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, Okla.

When: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Seniors and Military: $15 Kids 11-14: $6, Kids 10 and under: Free

Location: 18450 West Hwy. 66, Sapulpa, OK 74039

Phone: (918) 247-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777

Web: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/creekcountyspeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 5: Salina Speedway – Salina, Kan.

When: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20, Kids Under 16: Free (with paid adult)

Location: 2841 S. Burma Rd. Salina, KS 67401

Phone: (785) 292-9220

Web: http://www.racesalinaspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/salinaspeedway

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: Open

Payout: $4,000 to win, $400 to start

Fans not able to attend can find the weekend broadcast live at http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. 2. Roger Crockett 953; 2. Matt Covington 943; 3. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 942; 4. Blake Hahn 933; 5. John Carney II 913; 6. Scott Bogucki 895; 7. Jamie Ball 844; 8. Harli White 826; 9. Robbie Price 779; 10. Jordon Mallett 776; 11. Alex Hill 753; 12. Tucker Doughty 688; 13. Dylan Westbrook 545; 14. Brandon Hanks 326; 15. Thomas Kennedy 300;

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 3 (5/17 – I-96 Speedway; 5/18 – I-96 Speedway; 5/25 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 2 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway, 4/26 – U.S. 36 Raceway); John Carney II – 1 (5/26 – Lake Ozark Speedway);

Weather Related Cancellations – 7: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11); Route 66 Motor Speedway (6/1)

