Tyler Courtney Wins Indiana Midget Week Event at Bloomington

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 7, 2019 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 15th “Indiana Midget Week” – ¼- Mile Dirt Oval

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-11.652; 2. Logan Seavey, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.707; 3. Michael Pickens, 1NZ, RMS-11.750; 4. Chad Boat, 84, Tucker/Boat-11.807; 5. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-11.824; 6. Karsyn Elledge, 1, Tucker/Boat-11.834; 7. Brady Bacon, 76m, FMR-11.840; 8. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-11.844; 9. Justin Grant, 4A, RAMS-11.865; 10. Andrew Layser, 47BC, Clauson/Marshall-11.869; 11. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.877; 12. Jerry Coons, Jr., 25, Petry-11.885; 13. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 27, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.888; 14. Tanner Thorson, 98, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.901; 15. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5, Petry-11.909; 16. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-11.937; 17. Holley Hollan, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.946; 18. Noah Gass, 20G, Gass-11.956; 19. Sterling Cling, 35, Petry-11.982; 20. Shane Golobic, 17w, Wood-12.005; 21. Jason McDougal, 21KS, Reynolds-12.021; 22. Dave Darland, 36, RMS-12.035; 23. Jesse Colwell, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.054; 24. Cole Bodine, 15, Petry-12.064; 25. Chris Windom, 17BC, Clauson/Marshall-12.075; 26. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-12.128; 27. Zeb Wise, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-12.153; 28. Kendall Ruble, 11m, Martin-12.216; 29. Michael Koontz, 17, Koontz-12.314; 30. Kyle Cummins, 2G, Yeley/Styres-12.315; 31. Sam Johnson, 72, Johnson-12.504; 32. Justin Dickerson, 21D, Dickerson-12.764; 33. Oliver Akard, 41, Akard-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Grant, 2. Courtney, 3. Hollan, 4. Windom, 5. McDougal, 6. Klaasmeyer, 7. Mitchell, 8. Koontz. 2:03.18 (New Track Record)

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Darland, 2. Thorson, 3. Elledge, 4. Gass, 5. Daum, 6. Layser, 7. Cummins, 8. Seavey. NT

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas, 2. Colwell, 3. Pickens, 4. Carrick, 5. Wise, 6. Bacon, 7. Cling, 8. Johnson. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Boat, 2. Golobic, 3. Meseraull, 4. Coons, 5. McIntosh, 6. Bodine, 7. Dickerson, 8. Ruble. NT

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Seavey, 2. Bacon, 3. McDougal, 4. Mitchell, 5. Layser, 6. Klaasmeyer, 7. McIntosh, 8. Wise, 9. Daum, 10. Bodine, 11. Koontz, 12. Cling, 13. Dickerson, 14. Akard. 2:40.02 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (4), 2. Logan Seavey (8), 3. Chad Boat (5), 4. Chris Windom (22), 5. Ethan Mitchell (7), 6. Brady Bacon (9), 7. Michael Pickens (6), 8. Thomas Meseraull (2), 9. Andrew Layser (10), 10. Shane Golobic (18), 11. Zach Daum (24), 12. Zeb Wise (23), 13. Jerry Coons, Jr. (12), 14. Tanner Carrick (11), 15. Tucker Klaasmeyer (13), 16. Jesse Colwell (21), 17. Jason McDougal (19), 18. Dave Darland (20), 19. Holley Hollan (16), 20. Justin Grant (1), 21. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (15), 22. Karsyn Elledge (3), 23. Noah Gass (17), 24. Tanner Thorson (14). NT

—————————-

**Thorson flipped on lap 7 of the feature. Elledge flipped on lap 9 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 Grant, Laps 20-30 Courtney.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/PROSOURCE/ANDY PETERSON RE/MAX ACCLAIMED PROPERTIES HARD CHARGER: Chris Windom (22nd to 4th)

PROSOURCE HARD WORK AWARD: Chris Windom

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Jerry Coons, Jr.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Cannon McIntosh

NEW USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Courtney-730, 2-Seavey-637, 3-Thomas-611, 4-Windom-584, 5-Wise-573, 6-Boat-525, 7-C.J. Leary-490, 8-Carrick-470, 9-Klaasmeyer-469, 10-Coons-450.

NEW INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Seavey-280, 2-Courtney-274, 3-Thorson-251, 4-Golobic-218, 5-McDougal-212, 6-Thomas-194, 7-Windom-187, 8-Coons-183, 9-Grant-181, 10-Boat-178.

NEW PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Windom-28, 2-Thorson-18, 3-Wise-18, 4-Boat-15, 5-McDougal-15, 6-Courtney-14, 7-Daum-14, 8-Seavey-12, 9-McIntosh-10, 10-Golobic-10.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 8, 2019 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – 15th “Indiana Midget Week” – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval