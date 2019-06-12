Brown County and Black Hills Speedway Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (June 10, 2019) Starting the trek to the Northwest, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will make their first stops in South Dakota with the series dropping into Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen on Friday, June 14 and Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City on Saturday, June 15.

The second time the series has visited Brown County Speedway, last year’s trip saw Matt Covington in Victory Lane in the National Tour’s 18th visit to South Dakota. A year off from Black Hills Speedway, the tour’s visit in 2017 was a weekend double with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. and Aaron Reutzel splitting the two-day affair. In all, there have been seven events at Black Hills Speedway with five different winners since 1998.

Going into this weekend’s races, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. is rolling with a full head of steam and a 64 point lead in tour standings. Off his fifth win of the season, Sam is trailed by Blake Hahn with John Carney II in a close third. Scott Bogucki and Matt Covington make up the top five with Scott Bogucki, Harli White, Jordon Mallett, Robbie Price, and Jamie Ball completing the top ten.

Friday, June 14 at Brown County Speedway opens at 5:30 P.M. with races getting underway at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $25 with youth 7-13 admitted for $10. Kids under 6 are free into the grandstands. Brown County Speedway is located at 400 24th Ave. NW, in Aberdeen, S.D. Information on the track can be found at http://www.browncountyspeedway1.com or by phone to (844) 462-2273.

Classes on Friday night will also include WISSOTA Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, and Pure Stocks.

Moving from one time zone to another, Saturday, June 15 at Black Hills Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Admission is $25 with kids 12 and under, who are over four-feet tall, admitted for $10. Kids under four-feet tall get in free. Black Hills Speedway is located at 2467 Jolly Ln. in Rapid City, S.D. For more information, log onto http://www.blackhillspeedwaybhs.com or call (307) 257-9589.

Saturday’s event is co-sanctioned with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region and includes WISSOTA Street Stocks and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Both events are promoted by Track Enterprises and can be found online at https://www.trackenterprises.com or can be reached at (217) 764-3200.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick View:

Round 1

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Brown County Speedway (Aberdeen, S.D.)

When: Friday, June 14, 2019

Address: 400 NW 24th Ave. Aberdeen, SD 57401

Times, Prices, and other Info: Brown County Speedway

Open: 5:30 P.M. (CT)

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M. (CT)

Races: 7:30 P.M. (CT)

Admission: $25; Kids 7-13: $10; kids under 6: Free

Pit Pass: $35

Muffler Requirements: Open

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000

Contact Information: Brown County Speedway

Phone: (844) 462-2273

Email: info@browncountyspeedway1.com

Website: http://www.browncountyspeedway1.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrownCoSpeedway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/browncountyspeedway1

Round 2

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, S.D.)

When: Saturday, June 15, 2019

Address: 2467 Jolly Ln. Rapid City, SD 57701

Times, Prices, and other Info: Black Hills Speedway

Open: 5:00 P.M. (MT)

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M. (MT)

Races: 7:00 P.M. (MT)

Admission: $25; Kids 12 and under (over 4′ tall): $10; under 4′ tall: Free

Pit Pass: $35

Muffler Requirements: Open

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000

Contact Information: Black Hills Speedway

Phone: (307) 257-9589

Email: blackhillsspeedway@gmail.com

Website: http://www.blackhillsspeedwaybhs.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BHSpeedway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsspeedway2018

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (5/17 – I-96 Speedway; 5/18 – I-96 Speedway; 5/25 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/5 – Lawton Speedway; 6/8 – Salina Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 2 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway, 4/26 – U.S. 36 Raceway); John Carney II – 1 (5/26 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Travis Rilat – 1 (6/4 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway);

Weather Related Cancellations – 8: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11); Route 66 Motor Speedway (6/1); Creek County Speedway (6/6)

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live