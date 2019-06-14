Jonathan Preston Wins ESS Feature at Albany-Saratoga speedway

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Albany-Saratoga Speedway
Malta, N.Y.
Friday June 14, 2019
Qualifying Group #1:
1. 53-Shawn Donath, 13.246
2. 22-Jonathan Preston, 13.553
3. 10h-Kelly Hebing, 13.600
4. 28-Jordan Poirier, 13.603
5. 67-Pete Richardson, 13.711
6. 19em-Emily VanInwegen, 13.771
7. c88-Chad Miller, 13.795
8. 30-Scott Goodrich, 13.808
9. 83-Dustin Purdy, 14.150
Qualifying Group #2:
1. 0-Danny Varin, 13.258
2. 28f-Davie Franek, 13.352
3. 3a-Jeff Trombley, 13.458
4. 87-Jason Barney, 13.499
5. 99-Mike Kiser, 13.634
6. 14b-Brett Wright, 13.741
7. 1hd-Cory Sparks, 13.775
8. 61h-Will Hull, 14.037
DNS. 88-Floyd Billington, 0.000
Qualifying Group #3:
1. 90-Matt Tanner, 13.302
2. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni, 13.539
3. 56-Billy VanInwegen, 13.720
4. 41j-Josh Flint, 13.904
5. 3-Denny Peebles, 13.923
6. 2-Dave Axton, 13.975
7. 23-Tyler Cartier, 14.345
DNS. 33v-Lacey Hanson, 0.000
Qualifying Group #4:
1. 45-Chuck Hebing, 13.319
2. 9-Josh Pieniazek, 13.566
3. 3g-Dale Gosselin, 13.638
4. 10-Jeff Cook, 13.650
5. 91-Scott Holcomb, 13.773
6. 28fm-Steve Poirier, 13.801
7. 12-Bill Guertin, 14.096
8. 51-Bobby Tersillo, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. 22-Jonathan Preston
2. 28-Jordan Poirier
3. 53-Shawn Donath
4. 30-Scott Goodrich
5. 67-Pete Richardson
6. c88-Chad Miller
7. 10h-Kelly Hebing
8. 83-Dustin Purdy
9. 19em-Emily VanInwegen
Heat Race #2:
1. 28f-Davie Franek
2. 87-Jason Barney
3. 0-Danny Varin
4. 14b-Brett Wright
5. 1hd-Cory Sparks
6. 99-Mike Kiser
7. 88-Floyd Billington
8. 61h-Will Hull
9. 3a-Jeff Trombley
Heat Race #3:
1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
2. 90-Matt Tanner
3. 56-Billy VanInwegen
4. 41j-Josh Flint
5. 3-Denny Peebles
6. 23-Tyler Cartier
7. 2-Dave Axton
8. 33v-Lacey Hanson
Heat Race #4:
1. 45-Chuck Hebing
2. 91-Scott Holcomb
3. 9-Josh Pieniazek
4. 28fm-Steve Poirier
5. 10-Jeff Cook
6. 3g-Dale Gosselin
7. 12-Bill Guertin
8. 51-Bobby Tersillo
Dash:
1. 28fm-Steve Poirier
2. 14b-Brett Wright
3. 41j-Josh Flint
4. 30-Scott Goodrich
B-Main:
1. c88-Chad Miller
2. 3g-Dale Gosselin
3. 99-Mike Kiser
4. 10h-Kelly Hebing
5. 3a-Jeff Trombley
6. 23-Tyler Cartier
7. 88-Floyd Billington
8. 83-Dustin Purdy
9. 33v-Lacey Hanson
10. 19em-Emily VanInwegen
11. 2-Dave Axton
12. 12-Bill Guertin
DNS. 61h-Will Hull
DNS. 51-Bobby Tersillo
A-Main:
1. 22-Jonathan Preston
2. 56-Billy VanInwegen
3. 87-Jason Barney
4. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
5. 53-Shawn Donath
6. 0-Danny Varin
7. 45-Chuck Hebing
8. 28f-Davie Franek
9. 28fm-Steve Poirier
10. 28-Jordan Poirier
11. 14b-Brett Wright
12. 90-Matt Tanner
13. 88c-Chad Miller
14. 91-Scott Holcomb
15. 30-Scott Goodrich
16. 41j-Josh Flint
17. 67-Pete Richardson
18. 99-Mike Kiser
19. 9-Josh Pieniazek
20. 10-Jeff Cook
21. 1hd-Cory Sparks
22. 3-Denny Peebles
23. 3g-Dale Gosselin
24. 10h-Kelly Hebing
25. 23-Tyler Cartier