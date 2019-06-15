Jeb Sessums Grabs First ASCS Lone Star Triumph At Heart O’ Texas Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

WACO, Texas (June 14, 2019) – Bringing the total number of winners with the ASCS Lone Star Region to 41, Jeb Sessums captured his first career victory Friday night at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway.

Winning the Nolan Wren Memorial, Sessums advanced to the point from the third starting spot. Following from fourth, Marcus Thomas grabbed second with Claud Estes slipping back one to third. Chad Wilson from seventh ran up to fourth with Michelle Melton fifth.

Dale Wester, Dalton Stevens, Scott Evans, Casey Burkham, and Blake Mallory completed the top ten. The ASCS Lone Star Region races again on June 29 at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas.

ASCS Lone Star Region

Heart O’ Texas Speedway

Waco, Texas

Friday, June 14, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 74E-Claud Estes III, [1]

2. 21-Michelle Melton, [2]

3. 118-Scott Evans, [3]

4. 45B-Casey Burkham, [4]

5. 74-D.J. Estes, [5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [1]

2. 20-Chad Wilson, [2]

3. 12W-Dale Wester, [4]

4. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [3]

5. 99-Blake Mallory, [5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 15T-Marcus Thomas, [2]

2. 64-Mark Zoeller, [1]

3. 01J-Jeb Sessums, [5]

4. 33C-Casey Carter, [3]

5. 23-Junior Jenkins, [4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 01J-Jeb Sessums, [3]

2. 15T-Marcus Thomas, [4]

3. 74E-Claud Estes III, [2]

4. 20-Chad Wilson, [7]

5. 21-Michelle Melton, [5]

6. 12W-Dale Wester, [8]

7. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [11]

8. 118-Scott Evans, [9]

9. 45B-Casey Burkham, [10]

10. 99-Blake Mallory, [15]

11. 74-D.J. Estes, [13]

12. 64-Mark Zoeller, [6]

13. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [1]

14. 23-Junior Jenkins, [14]

15. 33C-Casey Carter, [12]