Bogucki Victorious At Black Hills Speedway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (June 15, 2019) – Making it a sweep on the weekend in South Dakota with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Australia’s Scott Bogucki parked his Sawblade.com No. 28 in Victory Lane Saturday night at Black Hills Speedway.

Taking off with the lead on the start, Bogucki opened his advantage quickly following a caution on Lap 2. Finding slower traffic on Lap 7 with John Carney II and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. in pursuit, the race for a second changed hands with Hafertepe making the pass off the second turn as Carney was held behind a slower car.

Reeling in Bogucki as slower traffic built around the leaders, Hafertepe found the back bumper of the No. 28 on Lap 12. Looking top and bottom for room to pass, Hafertepe found his shot on Lap 14 with Bogucki stuck to the bottom entering the first and second turns. With Ryan Bickett in the mix, Bogucki dove for the slide, but came up short, making contact with Bickett and launching the No. 17b up the track into Hafertepe who ended up going upside down in the second turn. Making it into the work area, the team barely made repairs for Sam to rejoin the field.

On the contact, Scott stated, “I apologize to those two guys first and foremost. I hadn’t ventured near the bottom the whole race and it was a lot slicker than I thought and things went back. We were fortunate that we didn’t get damaged and were able to stay out front.”

Keeping Carney at bay on the restart, Bogucki again stretched his lead until the caution lights came on again on Lap 18 for Jordon Mallett.

Peeling to the bottom of the Speedway on the restart, Carney took his shot at the lead. Pulling even with Bogucki off the first turn, clean air and momentum again proved the better for the No. 28, despite a scare in slower traffic on the final lap, with Bogucki crossing 1.336 seconds ahead of John Carney II.

“Sometimes that’s the disadvantage of leading and he got a good run on me and luckily I had enough momentum to get back by him where I could cover him and not slip out of the rubber,” commented Bogucki on the restart.

Grabbing third was Blake Hahn with Roger Crockett fourth. Moving up from 12th, Harli White completed the top five. Matt Covington made up two spots to sixth. Fighting mechanical issues through his Heat Race #Race, Robbie Price was mired to the back of the BMRS B-Feature. Winning from 10th, Price was the night’s Hard Charger with a run from 17th to seventh. Despite getting upside down and having to secure the Top Wing in place with a Ratchet Strap, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. came back to finish eighth with Tucker Doughty and Alex Hill making up the top ten.

Four SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races were contested Saturday night with wins going to Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Scott Bogucki, Blake Hahn, and John Carney II. The BMRS B-Feature was topped by Robbie Price. Not provisional starts were used.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is the 48th annual, $15,000 to win, Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by the Skagit Casino/Resort at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. on June 20, 21, and 22.

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

ASCS Frontier Region

Black Hills Speedway

Rapid City, S.D.

Saturday, June 15, 2019

SCE Gaskets Heat Race (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]

2. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]

3. 95-Matt Covington, [7]

4. 17W-Harli White, [6]

5. 11M-Mindy McCune, [1]

6. 88-Travis Reber, [8]

7. 33-Robert DeHaan, [2]

8. (DNF) 3-Mike Pennel, [3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [5]

2. 86-Donovan Peterson, [1]

3. 15-James Sires, [2]

4. 14B-Ben Holmberg, [4]

5. 34-Trevor Plambeck, [7]

6. (DNF) 21-Blayne Brink, [3]

7. (DNF) 2-Shad Petersen, [6] **No. 34, no Passing Points.

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]

2. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [5]

3. 14-Jordon Mallett, [3]

4. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [6]

5. 8X-Randy Dolberg, [2]

6. (DNF) 77-Damon McCune, [1]

DNS: 21P-Robbie Price,

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. J2-John Carney II, [6]

2. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [1]

3. 77X-Alex Hill, [5]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [7]

5. 4-Adam Speckman, [4]

6. 56-Butch Capshaw, [2]

7. 19-Jalen Powers, [3]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 21P-Robbie Price, [10]

2. 88-Travis Reber, [1]

3. 2-Shad Petersen, [9]

4. 8X-Randy Dolberg, [4]

5. 11M-Mindy McCune, [5]

6. 77-Damon McCune, [6]

7. 33-Robert DeHaan, [11]

8. 34-Trevor Plambeck, [3]

9. 4-Adam Speckman, [2]

10. 19-Jalen Powers, [8]

11. 3-Mike Pennel, [12]

12. (DNF) 56-Butch Capshaw, [7]

DNS: 21-Blayne Brink,

A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [2]

2. J2-John Carney II, [1]

3. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]

4. 11-Roger Crockett, [5]

5. 17W-Harli White, [12]

6. 95-Matt Covington, [8]

7. 21P-Robbie Price, [17]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]

9. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [6]

10. 77X-Alex Hill, [7]

11. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [9]

12. 86-Donovan Peterson, [10]

13. 88-Travis Reber, [18]

14. 11M-Mindy McCune, [21]

15. 77-Damon McCune, [22]

16. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [11]

17. 14B-Ben Holmberg, [16]

18. (DNF) 14-Jordon Mallett, [14]

19. (DNF) 2K-Kevin Ingle, [13]

20. (DNF) 8X-Randy Dolberg, [20]

21. (DNF) 2-Shad Petersen, [19]

22. (DNF) 15-James Sires, [15]

Lap Leader(s): Scott Bogucki 1-25

Hard Charger: Robbie Price +10

High Point Driver: John Carney II

Provisional(s): N/A

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15)

1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,623

2. Blake Hahn 1,590

3. Scott Bogucki 1,571

4. John Carney II 1,569

5. Matt Covington 1,524

6. Roger Crockett 1,502

7. Harli White 1,450

8. Jordon Mallett 1,362

9. Robbie Price 1,306

10. Alex Hill 1,260

11. Tucker Doughty 1,224

12. Jamie Ball 1,063

13. Dylan Westbrook 545

14. Wayne Johnson 512

15. Jake Bubak 474;